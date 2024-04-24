Gas leak reported on East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — A gas leak has been reported on East Ponce de Leon Avenue at Church Street in downtown Decatur. A portion of East Ponce is closed, although the westbound lane is open.

“A construction company hit a gas line. Streets are closed from E Ponce to N Candler. Atlanta Gas on the scene,” Decatur Fire Chief Toni Washington said.

The repair will take a few hours to be completed.

Decaturish will update this story as more information becomes available.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.