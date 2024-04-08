Here are the candidates running for DeKalb County Commission Districts 3, 7

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Candidates have qualified to run in the special election for the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Districts 3 and 7 seats.

The seats are vacant as former Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson stepped down to run for county CEO. The special election to fill those seats will be held on Nov. 5.

All candidates will be on the ballot in November, and a separate primary will not be held in these races.

Here are the candidates:

District 3

District 3 encompasses the Kirkwood, East Lake, Belvedere Park, Panthersville, Gresham Park, and Candler-McAfee areas. To see a map of the district, click here.

– Nicole Massiah

– Tommy “Tommy T” Travis

– Jakequeline “Jake” Walls

– Andrew Walter Bell

Super District 7

Super District 7 covers half of DeKalb County, and includes Doraville, Tucker, Stone Mountain, Lithonia and Stonecrest. To see a map of the district, click here.

– Demetrius McCoy

– Jacqueline Adams

– Kenneth Chung Royal

– Ladena Bolton

