Jeremiah’s Italian Ice celebrating grand opening in Decatur on April 20

Share

Decatur, GA — Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is celebrating its grand opening on April 20-21 in Decatur. The Italian ice and gelati shop is located on North Arcadia Road in the Publix shopping plaza at Sam’s Crossing.

Free samples, half-price small and medium items, prizes and more will be available from 12-10 p.m. on April 20 and 21. The first 100 guests to arrive on Saturday, April 20, will win free gelati for a year, although some restrictions apply, and it’s rewarded through the J List Rewards app, according to an announcement.

Gloria Lozano and Kyle Hatch are the owners and operators of the Decatur location.

“We are excited to bring our tasty treats to the Decatur area. From our signature Gelati to Soft Ice Cream and Italian ice, we have a lot to offer the frozen treat lovers in the area. We can’t wait to serve everyone,” they said.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice was founded in 1996 and has been franchising since 2019.

“Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment,” the announcement says. “With 100+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States.”

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 181 N Arcadia Ave. in Decatur. The shop is open every day from noon to 10 p.m.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.