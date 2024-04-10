Kids to take over Ebster Recreation Center on April 19

Share

Decatur, GA — The Ebster Recreation Center is hosting kids night on April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Join us at Ebster for Kids Night, where the kids rule! Enjoy games, art, and mini-competitions for an excitement-filled evening,” the event announcement says.

The event includes video games – like Minecraft and Mari Kart – food, art stations and more. Tickets are $35 for children who are residents of Decatur and $45 for children who are not residents. The ticket price includes food.

Here’s the full event announcement:

The Kids Are Taking Over Next Friday!!

We have a huge lineup of activities ready for everyone to enjoy!

Fun Games in the Gym – Sharks and Minnows, Capture The Flag, Blob Tag

Arcade Games – Air Hockey, Pac-Man (w/14 classic Games), Dual Pop A Shot Basketball Game

Arts & Crafts Station

Video Games – Roblox, Minecraft, Mario Kart, etc.

Board Games – We have so many that it’s impossible to list them all!

Location: Ebster Recreation Center

Day: Friday, April 19

Time: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Grades: 3rd – 5th

Residents: $35/Child

Non-Residents: $45/Child

Food and Drinks: Included

(Parents will be notified in advance on what will be served no later than Wednesday, April 17, by the end of the day)

