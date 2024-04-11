Kirkwood neighbors seek response from city about Pullman Yards concerns

Share

By Grace Donnelly, contributor

Altanta, GA — Members of the Kirkwood Neighborhood Organization (KNO) voted on Wednesday to send a letter to Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari outlining community concerns about traffic, noise, and safety during large events at Pratt-Pullman Yards.

KNO initially reached out with questions in a letter from May 2022, but residents felt they didn’t receive adequate answers. Now, with Sweetwater 420 Fest less than two weeks away, KNO is requesting a response from the city this week.

“This is not a new concern. This is an ongoing concern,” Nicole Kibert Basler, chair of the KNO zoning committee, said during the neighborhood’s monthly meeting on Wednesday night. “No one is listening. And now, with the success of the Balloon Museum and the bigger events that they’re starting to have here, we just can’t continue to accept nonresponsive responses. We have to have some action.”

Basler noted that with the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) currently installing a new sewer line on Rogers Street NE, congestion in the area is creating a dangerous situation.

Nic Cappon from Bakhtiari’s office echoed what Patrick Husbands shared last month at the KNO meeting: The councilmember has exhausted all legislative options.

“We have almost spent more time convening with folks on this particular topic than we did on Cop City. This has been a painstaking process,” Cappon said. “Frankly, there are no legislative fixes. This is an administrative thing.”

Changing codes or laws around parking, for example, would not impact what the venue is able to do, he said, encouraging residents to reach out to the Mayor’s office about this issue.

“The recent pressure campaign from the neighborhood has proven very effective,” he said. “I strongly request that we give [the Mayor] the opportunity to bring some solutions to bear.”

Cappon met with the Atlanta Department of Transportation (DOT) and Pullman Yards management on Thursday to discuss traffic and safety measures. For Sweetwater 420 Fest, the festival will have EMS on site, 13 parking attendants, and eight off-duty officers for crowd and traffic control, he told Decaturish. The venue is also providing additional parking at 200 Arizona Ave NE, Floor & Decor on Memorial Drive, and Burgess-Peterson Elementary School, he said.

Community members discussed avenues for legal action against Pullman Yards as a next step if city officials fail to address their concerns.

Events and announcements

— Wednesday April 17, 7-8 p.m.: Legislative Town Hall at Decatur City Hall

State Sen. Elena Parent shared updates from the end of the Georgia legislative session, including the proposals for mining protection in the Okefenokee Swamp and incentives for gun safety that did not make it through the Senate. She will be co-hosting a town hall with Rep. Omari Crawford and Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver to answer questions following redistricting and the end of the legislative session. Constituents can submit questions here and register to attend via Zoom here.

— Thursday April 18, 7:30 p.m.: KNO Education Committee on Zoom

The Education Committee is hosting its monthly meeting next Thursday and will discuss how community members can engage and support neighborhood schools. Last month’s meeting covered the low utilization rates of public schools in Kirkwood. Find the full presentation from that meeting here. Register to attend the April Education Committee Zoom meeting here.

— Saturday, May 18th, 21st Annual Spring Fling Festival

KNO is seeking volunteers for this year’s Spring Fling, please visit this page for more information. Sign-ups are open for the 5k race, sponsorships, artist market, food vendors and Wing Fling competitors. Tickets are now on sale for the Tour of Homes and the kids area. Follow kirkwoodfling on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

