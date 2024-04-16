Lack of digital records increases cost of DeKalb Schools E-SPLOST audit

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board meeting took action on two audits at its April 15 meeting, approving funds for the upcoming Curriculum Audit and a change order for the in-process E-SPLOST audit.

The board approved a change order for the ongoing E-SPLOST audit for an amount of $320,000. This alteration was to a contract the district had with accounting firm Plante Moran.

Director of Internal Audits and Compliance Joel Thibodeaux said that the change order was needed because the amount of work needed to complete the audit for E-SPLOST IV and E-SPLOST V had significantly increased.

This audit began under former Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley and continued into the administration of Superintendent Devon Horton. When Horton came on board, the district began digitizing their records using the MUNIS, an Enterprise Resource Planning system—a computer system that allows all the city’s financials (budget, payroll, and purchasing) to “live under one roof”.

This proved to be a substantial task, which began to present a problem. Documents needed to complete E-SPLOST audit that were assumed to be readily available were not.

According to Thibodeaux, district staff could not sufficiently contribute to finding necessary documentation for the E-SPLOST IV and E-SPLOST V audit and working their normal responsibilities.

The district then brought on Plante Moran to help find the documents.

Thibodeaux said, “Everything prior to Munis was stored in boxes in warehouses in various rooms we had to find out from staff where those were ”

“We had to either completely take the L on E-SPLOST IV and say it couldn’t be audited or bring in Plante Moran.”

Thibodeaux said that of the 8,000 files requested, Plante Moran found roughly 54% of them, with 3,020 files considered lost. In the audit report, these items will be considered “no opinion or negative opinion,” said Thibodeaux, responding to a question from the board on how these lost items would appear in the final report. “Some could be alternatively documented, like purchase orders, but others where this isn’t an option will just be presumed lost,” said Thibodeaux.

According to Thibodeaux, the change order was necessary because this situation couldn’t have been presented when the Request For Proposal was created.

“We assumed that these files would be available,” he said. “Plante Moran assumed the files would be available. We had to do things that couldn’t be anticipated in order to complete the audit.”

Generally, the board reacted with disappointment to the lack of proper documentation and understanding of the extent to which these processes had deteriorated, though the situation predates the current administration.

Board Member Vickie Turner asked what procedures have been put in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again, to which Dr. Horton replied that the implementation of MUNIS, creating a financial documentation system that is digital and integrated—which, incidentally, was partially responsible for the need to hire contractors—ensured that the district wouldn’t face an issue like this again.

In other business.

— The board approved a $350,000 contract with Insight Education, an education consulting firm that is also helping the district with strategic planning. This will be paid for out of the contingency fund section of the district’s budget.

The Request for Proposal states that “The desired outcome…is to provide the school district with recommendations regarding the DeKalb County School District’s existing curriculum and curricular management practices.”

This audit is part of the normal five—to seven-year curriculum update cycle, though it has been slightly delayed because of COVID-19. The last audit took place in 2015. The process for DeKalb starts with state standards and evaluates how well the district is working to meet them.

In addition to vetting the more than 1,000 courses offered by DeKalb County, the audit will look at how these courses are structurally being implemented. It will look for “Evidence of consistency in the implementation of the curriculum and assessments district-wide.”

Evidence of “consistency in the implementation” will be an especially crucial area of investigation, given the consistent critique of the district’s imbalance in resource allocation between north and south DeKalb.

Areas of investigation will range from technology integration to central office organization. The full list of parameters for the audit can be found here. The district is taking input from representatives from “all content areas,” according to Chief Academic Officer Stacy Stepney.

Stepney also said that literacy standards will not be a focus of this audit, as the state literacy standards are set to change in 2025, but it will be a part of the next one.

— The DeKalb County School Board approved the IGNITE Teacher Residency program for an amount not to exceed $770,500. This was a “planned continuation” and will be done in partnership with Kennesaw University, consisting of a 50 member cohort set to begin in June 2024. This cohort will be specifically training for Early Childhood and Special Education and candidates will receive a Masters, a stipend while enrolled and upon completion serve in one of the DeKalb County Schools that is in need of additional support for five years.

The initial approval is for the first 25 candidates, the district plans to present another 25 closer to June.

The board also approved a settlement to former Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris based on the terms of her original contract for $325,000 plus $16,000 in attorney fees.

The board also:

– Approved Georgia State University (GSU) receiving $352,808 to support the recruitment, training, tuition, student health insurance, graduate research assistantships, professional association memberships, conference fees, and other school-related costs for newly incoming school psychology graduate students (five), practicum students (four), and interns (two) who will become school psychologists upon graduation and will work in DeKalb County School District.

– Postponed approval of the contract with a replacement Parts Company (Grainger) State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operation Contract No. 99999-001-SPD000 0181-001

This would be an agreement to store the most used spare parts in “equipment cages” on DeKalb County property for ease of access and convenience, but there was uncomfort from the board as it would involve storing inventory the district doesn’t own. While this “equipment cage” agreement is a common model, the board elected to postpone action until the details on the district’s entitlement to the parts it stores were made clearer to the board.

– Approved a School Security Grant Resources (Not to exceed $91,506.58)

– Approved to Utilize the Indefinite Quantity Construction (EZIQC) Services Georgia Statewide Contract (Not to exceed $15,000,000)

– Approved a Renewal for an Asbestos and Lead-Based Paint Abatement Services contract (Year 3 of 4) with SACAL Environmental & Management Company (Not to exceed $1,500,000)

– Approved a Catalog Discount Plumbing Supplies, Parts, and Equipment contract (Not to exceed $200,000) award to Best Plumbing Specialties, Inc. and MSC Industrial Supply Co.

– Approved a Catalog Discount Lawn Equipment, Repair Parts and Supplies contract (Not to exceed $200,000) award to Ag-Pro Conyers

– Approved a Catalog Discount Audio Visual and Fire Safety Supplies contract (Not to exceed $200,000) award to Bluum USA, Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, and School Outfitters, LLC.

– Approved a Catalog Discount Glazing Supplies contract (Not to exceed $200,000) award to MSC Industrial Supply Co. and P & E Mirror and Glass, LLC.

– Approved a Catalog Discount Locksmith Supplies contract (Not to exceed $200,000) ward to MSC Industrial Supply Co., Southern Lock and Supply, Inc., Academy Lock & Key, Inc., Accredited Lock Supply, and DH Pace.

– Granted an Easement at Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School

– Approved a contract with Omnia Partners (Not to exceed $1,000,000) for HVAC replacement services.

– Approved a contract for Gym Floor Maintenance, Repair, and Replacement Services (Not to exceed $2,000,000) with FloorCare Specialists, Inc. dba Gameday Floors and Superior Court Systems By Floor Action,

– Approved renewal of Year 3 of 4 of a contract for Roofing Contractor Services with Core Roofing Systems, Inc., and Klein Contracting Corporation(Not to exceed $3,000,000)

– Ratification Extension of Renewal of Fire Safety Services, for Year 3 of 4 (Not to exceed $750,000) with Cliff’s Fire Extinguisher Company, Inc.

– Approved and extended a contract for Liquid Propane Gas Delivery Service with Ferrellgas for Year 2 of 4 (Not to exceed $2,000,000).

– Approved a Charter Bus Services Contract Extension and Ratification with Allstate Tours, American Coach Lines, Coast to Coast Tours, LLC, Friendship Tours, LLC, Harmon Brothers, Kelly Tours, Inc., Kingsmen Coach Lines, R&W Motorcoach, Inc., Samson Tours, Inc., Southeastern Stages, Inc., and We Care Charters Year 4 of 4 for an unspecified amount.

– Approved Georgia Statewide Contract for Acquisition of Transportation Department Support Service Vehicles from Wade Ford Inc. (Not to exceed $627,675)

– Approved the purchase of uniforms by renewing a contract for Uniform Services for Year 3 of 4 with Cintas Corporation (Not to exceed $258,940 for SY 24-25)

– Approved the extension of Bid 22-15, Frozen Temperature Control & Dry Food Products to Gordon Food Service, Inc. in the amount not to exceed $15,407,125 for SY 24-25.

– Approved the DeKalb Parks and Recreation Summer Feeding Program 2024 Agreement (Vendor: DeKalb County School Nutrition Services) (Anticipated Revenue $446,484.04)

– Approved a renewal for RFP 23-544 for Ambulance Services (Not to exceed $250,000)

– Approved the award and contract for computer program evaluation services to Level Data LLC in an amount not to exceed $247,887.