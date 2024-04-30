Lakeside High student charged in deadly crash that killed 1, injured another turns herself in

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A Lakeside High School student turned herself in following a fatal February crash that claimed the life of another student, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Hannah Hackemeyer, 18, is facing charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving on roadways laned for traffic, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21, according to an arrest warrant. The homicide by vehicle charge can be prosecuted as a felony, and the other three charges are misdemeanors.

The single-vehicle crash happened around midnight on Feb. 24 on Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive. Decaturish, a media partner of Atlanta News First, reported the vehicle overturned and that an investigator saw an open bottle of wine inside.

An 18-year-old, also a Lakeside High student, was killed in the crash. Another student was also injured.

Decaturish also reported Hackemeyer was originally detained at the scene of the crash but was later released and not booked.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.