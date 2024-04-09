Legacy Decatur hosting community day, Wylde Center hosting plant sale on April 13 at Legacy Park

Share

Decatur, GA — Legacy Decatur is hosting the Legacy Community Day featuring the Wylde Center Plant Sale Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Legacy Park.

The event aims to celebrate the nonprofit’s mission to grow partnerships and programs that leave a legacy for the community.

“Legacy Decatur is a nonprofit organization working to make Decatur more green, more attainable, and more connected,” Legacy Decatur Executive Director Madeleine Henner said. “The most visible way we do that is through the management of Legacy Park for the City of Decatur, stitching together opportunities to bring to life the Master Plan, with projects in recreation, environmental preservation, affordable housing, and inclusive community building.”

The event will also feature the Wylde Center’s 2024 Spring Plant Sale Festival. There will be a member-only preview on April 12, the plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13 during the festival, and the plant market will be open on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legacy Park.

“Wylde Center’s plant sale festival features a vast selection of summer veggies, annuals, perennials, herbs, and natives available for purchase,” said Kristy Bible, community events manager and Oakhurst Garden site coordinator at the Wylde Center. “Our nursery and greenspace staff will be available to answer any questions and help you make the best selections for your space. Parking for this event is off-site, but we will have a convenient drive through pick up for plants. Parking is available at Talley Street Elementary and Public Works, a short walk to Legacy Park.”

“If you donate $50 to Legacy Decatur before April 12, you’ll get a special invitation to join Wylde Center members for the Plant Festival’s preview night, complete with cocktail hour, on April 12,” Henner added.

Bible also noted that there would be a drive-through plant pick-up option; Shades of Green is sponsoring the plant sale this year, and there will be volunteer opportunities for the festival.

Parking will not be available at Legacy Park for the event and Legacy Decatur encourages attendees to walk or roll. Parking will be available near the park at the following locations:

– Talley Street Upper Elementary: 2617 Talley Street, 10-minute walk.

– Decatur Public Works: 2635 Talley Street, 10-minute walk.

– Columbia Presbyterian Church: 711 S Columbia Drive, five-minute walk.

Columbia Theological Seminary: Enter from Inman Drive and go behind the library. Continue up the driveway, and there’s a parking lot available. It’s a five-minute walk.

The Legacy Community Day will highlight the park’s nonprofit tenants, local organizations, and food vendors.

Here are the participating nonprofits and organizations:

– Refugee Women’s Network

– L’Arche Atlanta

– Wild Nest Bird Rescue

– Global Growers Network

– Georgia Arborist Association

– Paint Love

– Tai Chi 4 LIFE Co-op

– Trellis

– Compassionate Atlanta

– Frank Hamilton School

– Friends of Decatur Cemetery

– Wylde Center Education Department

– Oakhurst Cadette Group

– Destination Books

The food vendors include:

– Four or five Refugee Women’s Network chefs from their Chefs Club

– Coño! on a cobb

– Prosper House Kitchen

– The Smokey Mango Catering & Plates

