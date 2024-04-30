Looking for neighbors to test new products

Share

At Neighborhood Studios our goal is to make your neighborhood better with technology.

We have a simple view on how this happens…

1. Develop a unique approach to a problem that you face in your daily life (e.g. how best to tutor your child, how to renovate your bathroom, what’s an easier way to go grocery shopping).

2. Put that solution into the hands of only a dozen people in a single neighborhood to see if they love it.

3. Use feedback from those neighbors to make the product better.

If you think of the locally-based startups that you might have used in the past (e.g., Nextdoor, Thumbtack, Scoutmob, Uber, Switchyards, Yelp), this is exactly how they all began. These companies had small teams that put their first website or mobile app into the hands of just a dozen of their closest friends to see if they enjoyed using it.

Neighborhood Studios incubates neighborhood startups. We are a world-class startup team based in Decatur, one of the most iconic neighborhoods in Atlanta. When we have an idea for a great neighborhood product, we email our list of neighbors (we call them “beta testers”) to see who might be interested in testing that new product.

In 2023, we built 8 apps and shared them with our beta testers group. Our ideas have helped beta testers travel for free, eat at the best restaurants in town, sell their unwanted furniture, order their favorite meal with the click of a button, and many more.

Here’s how our beta tester process works…

1. Sign up here to be a beta tester.

2. Every month we’ll email you about a product that we plan to test. There’s no obligation. Sometimes it’s just fun reading about new stuff.

3. Be one of the first dozen people to reply and you’ll be selected.

You can sign up to be a beta tester for Neighborhood Studios here.