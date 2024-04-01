Type to search


Man killed after being ejected from car during crash, DeKalb County police say

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

Man killed after being ejected from car during crash, DeKalb County police say

Atlanta News First Apr 1, 2024
DeKalb County Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

By Ellie Parker, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A man has died after being ejected from a car during a crash on I-20, according to DeKalb County police.

Officials said Owen White, 20, died after a crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday on I-20 eastbound just east of I-285. Police said White’s sedan collided with the rear of the tractor trailer and overturned.

White was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

Police said speed “appears to have been a contributing factor,” but that the exact cause was under investigation.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

YouTube: @Decaturishmedia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2024 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.