Man killed after being ejected from car during crash, DeKalb County police say

Man killed after being ejected from car during crash, DeKalb County police sayDeKalb County Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Ellie Parker, Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A man has died after being ejected from a car during a crash on I-20, according to DeKalb County police.
Officials said Owen White, 20, died after a crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday on I-20 eastbound just east of I-285. Police said White’s sedan collided with the rear of the tractor trailer and overturned.
White was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.
Police said speed “appears to have been a contributing factor,” but that the exact cause was under investigation.
Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.