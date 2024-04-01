Man killed after being ejected from car during crash, DeKalb County police say

Share

By Ellie Parker, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A man has died after being ejected from a car during a crash on I-20, according to DeKalb County police.

Officials said Owen White, 20, died after a crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday on I-20 eastbound just east of I-285. Police said White’s sedan collided with the rear of the tractor trailer and overturned.

White was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

Police said speed “appears to have been a contributing factor,” but that the exact cause was under investigation.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.