Monday is the last day to register to vote in May primary election

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The clock is winding down if you still need to register to vote in Georgia’s May primary election.

Monday, April 22, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming May election. The election is set for Tuesday, May 21.

How do I register to vote in Georgia?

To be able to register to vote, there are several requirements that future voters need to meet.

Those are:

— Being a citizen of the U.S.

— Being a legal resident of the county you’re trying to vote in

— Being at least 17-and-a-half years old

— Not serving a sentence for conviction of a felony

— Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

You can register to vote online by clicking here.

You can also register to vote by mail by downloading the voter registration application and mailing it to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Once registered to vote, you can see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth.

How to find your sample ballot

Follow these steps:

First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov

go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you’re registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you’re registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find “View Sample Ballot”

You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.