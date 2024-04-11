Numerous power outages reported in DeKalb County following storm

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Late-night storms on Wednesday evening knocked out power to hundreds of DeKalb County residents.

According to outage maps on the Georgia Power website, power is out in neighborhoods in all corners of Decatur, including 1,470 customers in Oakhurst. Nearby East Lake reports 982 customers without power.

To see the outage map, click here.

A reader reported a tree down at 134 Ridgeland Avenue and said Decatur Fire was on the scene Wednesday evening.

