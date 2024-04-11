Type to search


Numerous power outages reported in DeKalb County following storm

D'ish Decatur Kirkwood and East Lake

Numerous power outages reported in DeKalb County following storm

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 10, 2024
Storms knocked over a tree at 134 Ridgeland Avenue in Decatur on April 10. Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

DeKalb County, GA — Late-night storms on Wednesday evening knocked out power to hundreds of DeKalb County residents.

According to outage maps on the Georgia Power website, power is out in neighborhoods in all corners of Decatur, including 1,470 customers in Oakhurst. Nearby East Lake reports 982 customers without power.

To see the outage map, click here.

A reader reported a tree down at 134 Ridgeland Avenue and said Decatur Fire was on the scene Wednesday evening.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

YouTube: @Decaturishmedia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2024 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.