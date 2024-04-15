(PHOTOS) 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival

Decatur, GA — Music fans filled Downtown Decatur Square on Saturday, April 13, for the annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival, headlined this year by Melissa Etheridge. The festival is the main event of Amplify Decatur, four days of musical experiences held in or around the Square, with proceeds benefiting Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Decatur Education Foundation.
Melissa Etheridge headlines the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dawes performs during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tammy Bethas reacts to Blind Boys of Alabama during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Blind Boys of Alabama perform during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Deputy Fire Chief Vera Morrison and Decatur Special Events Coordinator Jackie Moore pose for a photo during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Claire Lobdell performs with Jitterbug during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Comprised of four Decatur students, the band earned a spot on the festival stage after winning a Battle of the Bands at Eddies Attic in February. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hazel Patty performs with Jitterbug during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Comprised of four Decatur students, the band earned a spot on the festival stage after winning a Battle of the Bands at Eddies Attic in February. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jitterbug opens the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Comprised of four Decatur students, the band earned a spot on the festival stage after winning a Battle of the Bands at Eddies Attic in February. From left are Sam Crespino, Cyrus Ebrahimi, Claire Lobdell and Hazel Patty. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable performs for the crowd before the start of the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melissa Etheridge headlines the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melissa Etheridge headlines the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melissa Etheridge headlines the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes performs during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lisa Osborne moves to the music during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Blind Boys of Alabama enter the crowd for a song during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Barbara Rosemond reacts to Blind Boys of Alabama during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Blind Boys of Alabama perform during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vivian Minter (left) and Phillis Strickland sing along with Blind Boys of Alabama during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sam Crespino performs with Jitterbug during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Comprised of four Decatur students, the band earned a spot on the festival stage after winning a Battle of the Bands at Eddies Attic in February. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cyrus Ebrahimi performs with Jitterbug during the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Comprised of four Decatur students, the band earned a spot on the festival stage after winning a Battle of the Bands at Eddies Attic in February. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable performs for the crowd before the start of the Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
