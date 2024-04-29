(PHOTOS) ARTucker spring art market

Share

Tucker, GA — The ARTucker spring art market at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 27, featured 40 local art vendors, performances, crafts, and interactive chalk walls for people to express their creativity.

“These vendors are our neighbors. This is a fantastic event for our local community,” ARTucker Board Member Harper Evans said.

