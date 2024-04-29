(PHOTOS) ARTucker spring art market

Tucker, GA — The ARTucker spring art market at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 27, featured 40 local art vendors, performances, crafts, and interactive chalk walls for people to express their creativity.
“These vendors are our neighbors. This is a fantastic event for our local community,” ARTucker Board Member Harper Evans said.
Sisters Valentine and Louisa Martinez brought Ducky and Lamby to check out the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Philip S. Poole of Art Via Shane stands with a large work during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Poole is a mixed media artist who paints on canvas, and then hand sews glass beads and sequins on the canvas. Poole spends anywhere from 5-100 hours on each piece. “It’s art of patience,” Poole said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fin, Claire, Kai and George make musical instruments from recycled material at the Scraplanta Creative Reuse kids craft station during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elizabeth Wagner and her son McAllister check out the ARTucker art market with their dog Klouseau at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
ARTucker Board Member Harper Evans talks to people during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mila Howard, 15, creates art on one of the 8 ft. chalk walls during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out original art from EA Design Shop during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dunkin’ corporate gives out free refreshments and gift cards during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Multidisciplinary artist Sarah-Jane May of May’s Monsters at their booth filled with illustrations, buttons, pins, patches, jewelry, screen-print apparel and more during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tarot reader, astrologer and artist Jenny-The Young Crone, holds a tarot deck that features pulp fiction themed illustrations during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tom Hill gets set up to perform with the Tom Hill Trio during the ARTucker art market at the Church Street Greenspace in Tucker on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
