(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Earth Day

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur celebrated Earth Day on Saturday April 20, with a festival on the Downtown Square that included environmental and conservation groups, activities, performances and free tree seedlings from the city arborist.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.