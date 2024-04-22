(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Earth Day

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur celebrated Earth Day on Saturday April 20, with a festival on the Downtown Square that included environmental and conservation groups, activities, performances and free tree seedlings from the city arborist.
Carly Donahue and her daughter Sophia, 2, watch Atlanta Conundrums perform during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta Conundrums performs during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tenth-graders Emmi Fielder and Evelyn Eingurt from the Decatur High School Pickleball Club sell baked during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The two said they hoped to get shirts for everyone and that the Pickledogs will become an official sports team next year. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alice Brandt, 10, checks out the nonprofit Droid Builder’s’ R2-D2 during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brothers Jonathan and Alan Qadri pose with the nonprofit Droid Builder’s’ R2-D2 during the Decatur Earth Day Festival in the Downtown Square on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Arborist Kay Evanovich and Urban Naturalist Allison Ericson give away free tree seedlings during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bulabusta checks out the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mayor Patti Garrett addresses attendees during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jay Sandler (left) and Gordon Lichtstein from Decatur High School Students for Net Zero asked students in attendance to voice their opinions on sustainability at their school during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicholas Woodward was one of four Southwest DeKalb High School seniors to be presented with a scholarship by the Quincy Carter Foundation for service to the community and excellence in the classroom during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Other 2024 scholarship recipients are Joi Ector, Carrington Howard and Janiya Miller-Williams. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Derek Jaworski packs out a couple free persimmon seedlings during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leslie Nelson Inman, author and illustrator of the book Your Yard Is Nature, talks with people at the Quiet GA and Pollinator Friendly Yards table during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michell Stevens shows a container from her refillery Roof Top Trails during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Stevens she said will be opening inside Guild + Journeyman in mid-May. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lisa Coronado, Co-Founder of Decatur Cares About Climate, a group that encourages residents to become involved in climate activism, stands behind their display during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ava Hannam, 4, shows her finds, including seashells and a shark’s tooth that she dug out of sand at the Atlanta Geological Society display during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cannon Warfield, 6, puts his find from sand brought by the Atlanta Geological Society under a magnifier during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children search for a good find in sand brought by the Atlanta Geological Society during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Michelle Long Spears talks with people during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Electric landscaping company Lawn Capital, (left to right) General Manager Ethan Allred, Owners Greyson and Taylor Walldorff and Director of Administration Maddie Scott, pose with one of the company’s Kress commercial electric blowers during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Plants from the Wylde Center at the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Concerned about climate change and the effects of plastics on the environment Anita Dugat-Greene croched around plastics that entered her house to create an ocean bed, populated with what she describes as strange, Dr. Seuss-like sealife. Her project was on display during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bee flags fly during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cassie Kreitel 14, said her Troop 16191, collectively decided to do various projects about pollinators to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the Decatur Earth Day Festival in the Downtown Square on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Tae Scalese, Andie Passin and Maeve Downey hold a bake sale to raise money for the Decatur High School Climbing Club during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Talia Peterson, 8, writes down her Earth Day pledge during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
