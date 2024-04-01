(PHOTOS) International Community School playground dedicated to memory of student who died in 2018

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — The International Community School (ICS) in Medlock Park dedicated a new playground on Friday, March 29, in memory of Tluang Tha Men, who was a 2nd grader there when she was killed after she and her mother were struck by a car while on the way to the school bus in 2018.

“The playground was generously donated by Tedra Cannella of (Decatur law firm) Cannella Snyder LLC to honor Tluang’s memory,” Lane Elder, a spokesperson for ICS, said. We chose to include whimsical creatures like the bunny in the garden because she was always playing with Calico Critters and loved animals.”

ICS employees remembered Tluang as a quiet and sweet girl who was funny and always smiling.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.