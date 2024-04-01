Type to search


(PHOTOS) International Community School playground dedicated to memory of student who died in 2018

Dean Hesse Apr 1, 2024
Kindergarten Teacher Taylor Thomas helps children try out the equipment during the dedication ceremony for Tluang’s Playground at the International Community School on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Greater Decatur, GA — The International Community School (ICS) in Medlock Park dedicated a new playground on Friday, March 29, in memory of Tluang Tha Men, who was a 2nd grader there when she was killed after she and her mother were struck by a car while on the way to the school bus in 2018.

“The playground was generously donated by Tedra Cannella of (Decatur law firm) Cannella Snyder LLC to honor Tluang’s memory,” Lane Elder, a spokesperson for ICS, said. We chose to include whimsical creatures like the bunny in the garden because she was always playing with Calico Critters and loved animals.”

ICS employees remembered Tluang as a quiet and sweet girl who was funny and always smiling. 

The International Community School (ICS) in Medlock Park dedicated a new playground on Friday March 29, 2024, in memory of Tluang Tha Men, who was a 2nd grader there when she was killed after she and her mother were struck by a car while on the way to the school bus in 2018. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Executive Director Fran Carroll speaks during the dedication of Tluang’s Playground at the International Community School on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Tluang Tha Men’s father Tial Peng (left) and ICS Executive Director Fran Carroll embrace during the playground dedication on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Kindergarteners try out Tluang’s Playground at the International Community School on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Tluang Tha Men’s mother Dawt Chin looks at the playground’s garden during the dedication on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Ngun Hnem, 6, stands with her father, Tial Peng, during the dedication of the new playground at International Community School in memory of her sister, Tluang Tha Men, on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A bunny was included in the playground garden because Tluang was always playing with Calico Critters and loved animals, ICS spokesperson Lane Elder said. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A ribbon is cut during the dedication for Tluang’s Playground at the International Community School on Friday, March 29, 2024. From left are, Principal Diamond Jefferies, Executive Director Fran Carroll, Tlung’s sister Ngun Par and Family Engagement Coordinator Htwe Htwe. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Tluang Tha Men’s father Tial Peng looks at the playground at the International Community School dedicated to the memory of his daughter Tluang with Family Engagement Coordinator Htwe Htwe (left) and daughter Ngun Hnem on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.

From left, Mary Chin, 10, Ngun Par, 18, and Ngun Hnem, 6, sit in the playground at International Community School dedicated to the memory of their sister Tluang Tha Men on Friday, March, 29, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The International Community School (ICS) in Medlock Park dedicated a new playground on Friday March 29, 2024, in memory of Tluang Tha Men, who was a 2nd grader there when she was killed after she and her mother were struck by a car while on the way to the school bus in 2018. Photo by Dean Hesse.

