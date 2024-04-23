Plan the Ultimate Family Reunion in DeKalb County!

Share

Special promotional content provided by Discover DeKalb.

Visitors Bureau (DCVB) will be hosting a free family reunion workshop at the Doubletree by Hilton Northeast/Northlake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Are you dreaming of a memorable family reunion, a heartfelt gathering of old friends, or a nostalgic reunion with your former classmates? Look no further! DeKalb County is the perfect destination, and our FREE workshop will give you all the tools and support you need to make your event unforgettable.

We would love to invite you to sign up for our FREE workshop led by our reunion expert Penny Moore as she is excited to guide you, help you plan, and execute your next big reunion to be the next best reunion in DeKalb! From choosing the right accommodations to connecting with top local vendors, our workshop covers it all. Plus, don’t miss our exclusive showcase opportunity where you can explore firsthand what our best hotels and service providers have to offer.

This isn’t just another workshop; it’s your gateway to creating a reunion that will be cherished for years to come. Let us help you make it perfect!

Ready to start planning? Get in touch with Penny Moore, our dedicated Reunion and Wedding Sales Manager, at [email protected] or call 770-492-5018. Discover how simple and enjoyable planning your next big reunion can be with Discover DeKalb working to make your next favorite memory and reunion the best!