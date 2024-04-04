Portion of Buford Highway closed in Chamblee due to damaged power pole

Share

Chamblee, GA — Buford Highway, in front of the Chamblee Police Department, has been closed in both directions until further notice due to an incident that caused a power outage in the area, the city announced in a Facebook post.

Photos in the post show a power pole was damaged. Power lines were down a couple of hours ago. The police department is located at 4445 Buford Hwy NE.

“Due to the outage the public is not able to gain access into the Public Safety Building. No one was injured. Please avoid the area. More updates will be provided when made available,” the Facebook post said.

The city also provided an update that Georgia Power restored the power on Buford Highway.

“Power is expected to be restored within 4-6 hours. Please find an alternate route for travel,” another Facebook post from the city says.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.