Prominent incumbent Democrats haven’t committed to Atlanta Press Club debate

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Press Club will host a series of debates on April 28 ahead of the May 21 primary, but several prominent incumbent Democrats have not committed to attending.

Lauri Strauss, Executive Director of the Atlanta Press Club, told Decaturish that U.S. representatives Lucy McBath and David Scott have not confirmed their attendance. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also declined to attend.

Georgia Supreme Court judicial races are nonpartisan and incumbent Adam Pinson is “still in conversations” with the press club about attending.

Decaturish editor and publisher Dan Whisenhunt will be co-moderator of APC’s DeKalb County CEO debate.

The Press Club is encouraging all incumbents to attend.

“We are delighted that so many candidates have confirmed their participation in the April 28 Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. However, none of the incumbents in the debates we are hosting plan to participate at this time,” the Press Club’s press release says. “They have all officially declined or have yet to confirm their participation. This is the first time in the history of our debate series that so many incumbents have failed to take part.”

Here’s the full announcement from the Press Club:

