Road closures reported in Decatur following storms; Watershed project closes lane in Avondale Estates

Decatur, GA — Multiple roads are closed in Decatur on April 11 following storms that came through the area. South Candler Street has been closed most of the day due to a fallen tree and power lines. The tree has been cleared, but the road remains closed.

“South Candler Street (S.R. 155) is closed between East College Avenue and East Dougherty Street due to wires down from the storms. GA Power is on scene and working to resolve the issue, but likely will not have the road open before the morning commute,” the Decatur Police Department said on Facebook this morning.

Scott Boulevard was also closed as well between Coventry Road and Nelson Ferry Road due to a fallen tree, according to the police department. According to the police department, the road has been reopened.

According to a post from the city on Facebook, trees are down on Pate Street, Ridgeland Avenue, Michigan Avenue and East Hancock Street. The tree on Ridgeland Avenue has since been cleared.

“Crews continue to work to clear trees and make repairs to down power lines,” the post says. “We will provide updates as information is provided.”

Late-night storms on Wednesday evening knocked out power to hundreds of DeKalb County residents. According to outage maps on the Georgia Power website on Wednesday night, power was out in neighborhoods in all corners of Decatur, including 1,470 customers in Oakhurst. Nearby East Lake reports 982 customers without power.

As of Thursday evening, the map does not show any power outages reported in Decatur. To see the outage map, click here.

In other road news, a lane on College Avenue in Avondale Estates was closed on Thursday due to a DeKalb County Watershed project. The county is doing construction on phase three of the Scott Boulevard water main replacement project to initiate watershed improvements in the community on East College Avenue.

Avondale Estates City Manager Patrick Bryant said there will be periodic closures. Decaturish is working to learn more about when the lane will be closed.

Crews will replace 19,650 linear feet of aging pipelines. The line repair project is expected to be completed in June 2024, barring any weather delays, according to a previous press release.

According to the press release, the streets that will be affected are Maple Street, East College Avenue, Livingston Place, Craigie Avenue, Forest Boulevard, North Carter Road, Chester Way, Russel Drive and South Columbia Drive.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this story.

