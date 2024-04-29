Senate District 41 candidate disqualified due to residency

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Senate District 41 candidate Tyion Fields has been disqualified because she does not live in the district, according to the final decision made by a judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings.

The Office of State Administrative Hearings is a state agency that holds hearings to resolve disputes between government agencies, including disputes about candidate qualifications. The administrative law judge who presided over Tuesday’s hearing will make a recommendation to the Secretary of State, who will make the final decision. Either side can appeal the outcome of that decision to the Superior Court in Fulton County.

Fields qualified to run in this election on March 8.

Incumbent Sen. Kim Jackson (D – Senate District 41) challenged Fields’ candidacy. A hearing was held on April 15 and Judge Stephanie Howells issued her decision on April 22 stating that Fields is not qualified to run for the district and should be removed from the ballot.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also made the same final decision on April 26. Senate District 41 includes Clarkston, Pine Lake, some of the North Druid Hills and Toco Hills area and areas south toward Stonecrest.

Fields is on the sample ballot posted on the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Department’s website. Decaturish has reached out to DeKalb VRE seeking more information on wether Fields is still on the ballot.

According to the court documents, Fields lived on Stone Mountain Highway between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, she started renting office space from Regus on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. Fields used the Norcross address as her business address and to register to vote.

In 2021, Fields lived in Chamblee.

“She voted in the 2021 runoff election; however, despite living in Chamblee, she was still registered to vote at the Regus office space in Norcross,” the decision states.

But Fields stopped renting the office space in June or July 2023, and she moved to Kimlie Cove in Greater Decatur in March 2023. Fields testified that she currently lives in Greater Decatur.

“Initially, Respondent referred to the Kimlie Cove property as ‘a home that I rent,’” the decision says. “After questioning, Respondent acknowledged that she rents ‘a room’ at that location and she and her two children, ages four and five, live in that room.”

During the hearing, Fields presented a PadSplit Membership Agreement and a Landlord Affidavit of Residence showing she lives on Kimlie Cove. Fields also updated her voter registration and is registered to vote at the Kimlie Cove address. Fields also presented her updated precinct card to the court.

Georgia law requires that members of the state Senate must have been residents of Georgia for at least two years and legal residents of the district they are running for, for at least one year.

“Here, Respondent presented insufficient evidence that she was domiciled in Senate District 41, as of November 5, 2023 (i.e., one year preceding the November 5, 2024 general election),” the decision states. “Other than her testimony, Respondent tendered three documents to support her claim of residency within Senate District 41. One of the documents reflected the change in her voter registration, which became effective on March 8, 2024. The other two documents were an unnotarized document entitled ‘Landlord Affidavit of Residence’ and a PadSplit Membership Agreement stating that she was a temporary occupant of the room she was renting.”

Fields updated her voter registration on March 8 to her residence in Greater Decatur. She was previously registered at her office space in Norcross. Other than the precinct card, Fields did not offer evidence of mail sent to the Kimlie Cove address.

She presented no witnesses to support her assertion that she has been living at the Kimlie Cove address since March 2023, or at least since November 5, 2023,” the decision states. “As of the date of the hearing, Respondent had not updated her driver’s license to reflect an address within Senate District 41. Instead, it continued to state that her address was in Norcross, and one of her children continues to attend daycare in Norcross. Accordingly, she has failed to prove that she meets the residency qualification to run for Senate District 41.”

DeKalb County’s website has an interactive map that shows the areas elected officials represent when searching for an address. According to that map, the address on Kimlie Cove is in Senate District 41.

The address on Jimmy Carter Boulevard is Gwinnett County. Senate District 41 is only located in DeKalb County. According to Plural Policy’s “find your legislator” search, which was linked on georgia.gov, this address is located in Senate District 5.

To see the decision, click here.

