Taping of ‘Closer Look’ draws standing room only crowd to Corner Cup in Tucker

Tucker, GA — WABE radio taped a “Closer Look” episode with Rose Scott at the Corner Cup coffee shop in Tucker on Friday, April 26.

The episode taping brought a standing room only crowd to the locally owned coffee shop, which has a greater Decatur location, in addition to the Tucker location on Main Street.

Guests included Corner Cup owner Michael Vorndran, Tucker Mayor Frank Auman and state Rep. Imani Barnes.

The goal was to discuss how Atlanta’s growth impacts nearby cities like Tucker.

Tucker has added nearly 4,000 residents in the past decade alone. Elected officials and business leaders discussed how Tucker’s expanding population impacts life, work, and recreation.

To listen to the episode, click here.

Decaturish media partner WABE provided this story.