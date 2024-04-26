Vine Fine Wine celebrates ribbon cutting; Casa Balam opens in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Vine Fine Wine celebrated its ribbon cutting and grand opening on Friday, April 19.

Owners Sam Pilch and Madeline Long offer a variety of wines, with several options from France, Italy, California, and New York, among others at Vine Fine Wine. They also focus on sparkling wines, Decaturish previously reported.

“[It’s] overwhelmingly positive. [I’m] extremely thankful to be here and overwhelmed by Decatur’s generosity and kindness towards us,” Pilch said during the grand opening.

Long added that she was grateful for everyone who attended the ribbon cutting and grand opening, including the reps who supply wine to the shop.

“They have been absolutely integral to this whole process because they bring us the [wine],” Long said. “We couldn’t do it without them, and them being here is really special.”

The boutique wine shop is not a wine bar, and wine will be available for purchase by the bottle instead of by the glass.

“What I want the people of Decatur to know about Vine Fine Wine is that we are a space to come and talk about wine, to learn new things, and try new varietals,” Pilch said.

They aim to build a community space where people can learn more about wine, see all the options, and ask questions.

“I really value the idea of creating a community space that can be directed at something and serve as a conduit for greater engagement with the community and each other,” Long previously said.

“Wine has a way to engage with people,” Pilch added. “I think we want to try to do not only events with winemakers here, but also try to incorporate other conversations that can happen in a space that maybe benefits from having a little bit more flexibility like this will have.”

The open layout, with shelves on the perimeter and a large table in the middle, would allow customers to browse Vine Fine Wine’s selection and talk with the staff.

Vine Fine Wine is located at 335 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., suite B, in downtown Decatur. The shop is open Tuesday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The shop is closed on Mondays.

There is parking available on a nearby deck and on the street. The parking deck is between 335 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., suite G, and Sherman-Williams Paints.

In other business news:

– Casa Balam opened on April 23 at the former Ted’s Montana Grill space at the corner of West Ponce de Leon Avenue and Commerce Drive. Ted’s closed in 2020.

One of the owners, Jay Patel, previously told Decaturish that Casa Balam is co-owned by chef Luis Damian. Patel is also involved with the Habitat restaurant in Buckhead and El Valle in Midtown.

Casa Balam serves Mexican and Latin fare in a family-friendly atmosphere.

“Our love affair with Mexican cuisine began several years ago, when a group of friends embarked on a journey to explore the country’s rich culinary heritage,” the restaurant’s website says. “From the bustling markets of Oaxaca to the colonial streets of San Miguel de Allende, we were captivated by the vibrant flavors, bold spices, and authentic dishes that we encountered at every turn.”

The restaurant also worked with a mixologist to craft its selection of wine and cocktails.

“Step into our restaurant, and you’ll find yourself transported to the heart of Mexico, a vacation for your taste buds just a few miles away from home,” the website states. “It’s the essence of Mexico without ever needing to board a plane, and we can’t wait to welcome you to our vibrant, eclectic haven of flavor and culture right here in Decatur.”

Patel is from New Jersey and lived with his sister in Decatur, not far from Ted’s when he first moved to Atlanta. The community grew on him, he said.

“I loved it,” Patel said. “It’s such a family-oriented town. It was a great vibe and ambiance. [I thought] it would be cool to do something here.”

Casa Balam is located at 201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. The kitchen is open until 11 p.m. each day.

– SqFt Decatur announced on April 26 that they are changing the store’s name to Odd Bird.

“Your favorite neighborhood gift store, hangout spot, place for a laugh is now known as Odd Bird,” the store announced on Instagram. “It’s a name that suits us well, and we can’t wait to reintroduce ourselves to you! Stay tuned for details and an invite to our big celebration next month.”

Odd Bird is located at 149 Sycamore Street on the Square.

– Tomorrow’s News Today previously reported that Rusty Taco is coming to Decatur. Driving by, the storefront has gone up and signs encourage people to apply for jobs or sign up for updates through a QR code on the door.

“The Texas-born chain, previously owned by Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, is slated to be among the first retail tenants in the new 194 unit Modera Decatur (163 Clairemont Avenue) mid-rise multifamily development at the corner of Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Avenue, close to downtown Decatur. The new restaurant will be roughly 2,600 square feet and include an outdoor patio, too,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported.

For the full story, click here.

– Egg Harbor Café is also coming soon to Decatur on North McDonough Street in the Amli development.

“The family-owned business serves gourmet breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The restaurant serves a variety of pancakes and toast as well as egg dishes ranging from frittatas, skillets, and crepes,” What Now Atlanta reported.

According to Egg Harbor’s website, there are also locations in Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Johns Creek and Sandy Springs.

The restaurant is located at 440 N. McDonough Street.

Editor and publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this story.

