Water main break affects downtown Decatur restaurants, residents

Decatur, GA– A water main break in downtown Decatur affected downtown restaurants and residents on Thursday evening, April 18.

DeKalb County Watershed didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information and hadn’t posted any messages on its social media pages as of 11:43 p.m. on Thursday night. The city’s social media pages didn’t make any announcements about the break. Decaturish sent a message to Decatur officials seeking more information.

Cafe Alsace posted about the issue on its Facebook page.

“Sorry for the inconvenience tonight,” the message says. “We had to close early due to some interruption of water service. DeKalb County worked on some pipes all afternoon and ended up bursting one. Very unfortunate for our block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue, affecting three restaurants.”

A Decaturish reader posted a picture in one of our Facebook groups showing the water flooding down East Ponce de Leon.

Another reader reported that residents of the Decatur Renaissance condominiums are also experiencing issues with their water service.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

