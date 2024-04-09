‘Welcome to East Lake’ – Neighborhood association approves new signs

Share

Atlanta, GA — Residents of East Lake voted to approve a proposal to put up new “Welcome to East Lake” banners at the intersection of Second Avenue and Hosea Williams Drive at the monthly East Lake Neighbors Community Association (ELNCA) meeting on April 8.

The ELNCA, which is required to hold a general meeting every time an expenditure exceeds $1,000, has already received approval on the project from the City Council of Atlanta and Georgia Power, the latter of which owns the lamp posts the banners will be hung on. The ELNCA received a $3,000 donation from Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari for the project, and requested approval from the neighborhood to use $1,500 from the budget to make up the remainder of the estimated $4500 banner cost. The ELNCA approved the expenditure.

“This is a project we’ve been working on for a very long time, and it’s finally coming to fruition,” said ELNCA President Rick Baldwin.

In other business:

— Parker Avenue resident David Indacochea requested an extension of his property’s zoning permits to extend his front porch to the street by 3 feet. The ELNCA supported Indacochea’s request.

— Malik Dosani, the new owner of the BP gas station on Glenwood Avenue Southeast, applied for a renewal of the station’s alcohol permit. The station previously had its license, but under Dosani’s new ownership must reapply. The ELNCA supported Dosani’s renewal.

— The Zaban Center is working with Park Pride to update its sidewalks, benches, bleachers, and other commodities, as well as adding a walking trail around the grass field and building a fifth picnic pavilion by the gravel parking lot.

— The East Lake Foundation presented its new plan to conduct an impact data study on the East Lake community utilizing the Lupton Center’s Flourishing Neighborhood Index, which will “measure what constitutes a healthy, holistic neighborhood” according to EL Foundation President and CEO Ilham Askia. Beginning in May, neighbors will interview other neighbors on aspects of the community like education, transportation, and neighborhood safety. The feedback results will later be shared in focus groups and become available to everyone. Any and all East Lake residents ages 18 and over are invited and encouraged to sign up for a 45-minute interview, which will be compensated with gift cards.

— Upcoming East Lake community events include an East Lake Cemetery Work Day on Saturday, April 13.

