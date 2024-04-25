White House adviser tours DeKalb County hospital’s federally funded improvements

Share

By Rebekka Schramm, Atlanta News First

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A senior White House adviser joined state and local leaders Wednesday for a tour of Emory Hillandale Hospital, which recently underwent $11 million worth of renovations and improvements thanks to federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We understand that you know what is best in your communities,” said Tom Perez, senior adviser to the president and director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs for the White House. “With those dollars, you can use them in a catalytic manner to transform health care. That’s what you have done here.”

Eighteen months ago, this hospital had to step up after Wellstar closed its downtown Atlanta hospital, Atlanta Medical Center.

“When WellStar closed, it was a traumatic moment that precipitated a major health care delivery crisis throughout metro Atlanta,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We didn’t just curse the darkness. What we did was we lit a candle, a candle of hope.”

The funding was used to expand Emory Hillandale’s emergency department, renovate its intensive care units, and replace its CT scanner, which had fallen into disrepair.

“You should feel comfortable in getting your primary elective procedures, medical procedures, done right here in your own community,” said U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia’s 4th Congressional District. “You don’t have to go anywhere else. You can come right here.”

DeKalb County leaders also invested $1 million of the federal funding toward a hospital-based violence prevention program.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.