Arrest made following death of Dunwoody High student

This story has been updated.

Dunwoody, GA — A 15-year-old student at Dunwoody High died on May 6 after a medical emergency. Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reports there’s been an arrest in connection with her death.

The student has been identified as Mia Dieguez.

According to ANF, police did not say who was arrested or list any charges. It is also unknown if the person, who was arrested Monday evening, is a student, ANF reported.

Dieguez’s sister told ANF she believes that Mia overdosed. Click here to read the full story from Atlanta News First.

A spokesperson for DeKalb County schools provided the following statement to Decaturish:

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the medical emergency that occurred at Dunwoody High School, resulting in the death of a student on May 6, 2024. Due to the individual’s status as a minor, their personally identifiable information will not be disclosed. The juvenile has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct and has been transported to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center. DCSD Investigators are actively continuing their investigation into the incident.

