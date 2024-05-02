Arrow Waste to begin sanitation services in Avondale Estates on May 13

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Arrow Waste will begin solid waste and recycling collection on May 13 for single-family households in Avondale Estates. The city’s public works department will provide sanitation services for its last day on May 10.

Arrow will pick up residential solid waste and recycling once a week curbside in Avondale Estates. Residents will be given a 95-gallon bin for garbage and a 33-gallon bin for recycling. Arrow will provide side door pick-up for elderly and disabled residents.

Businesses can also contract with Arrow to pick up recycling and solid waste three or five days a week. Commercial property owners can still contract with a vendor of their choosing.

In its newsletter on May 1, the city announced a few important dates to keep in mind related to the transition to Arrow Waste:

– Starting May 6: Arrow Waste will deliver 95-gallon sanitation carts and 35-gallon recycling bins to homes during the week. – Wednesday, May 8: Public Works staff will pick up former city-issued blue and orange recycling bins (pictured above) as part of the regular recycling pickup. These bins will be returned to the previous contractor for reuse. – Starting May 14: Residents should use new receptacles with the Arrow logo. – First 90 Days: Arrow will pick up old trash cans that residents no longer want during weekly pickups and take them to the landfill. Residents should mark the cans as “trash,” “throw away” or “landfill.” Stay tuned for suggestions on how to use these items rather than sending them to the landfill. Sanitation and recycling pickup will occur together once a week on Tuesday or Thursday. New routes will be released by the end of the week. The city will continue to collect yard waste and utilize the street zone schedule implemented in the fall of 2023. Residents can learn more about the waste disposal service transition on the city’s sanitation and recycling pages, including information on how to dispose of unwanted trash cans, request special bulk pickup, and request special assistance with side-of-house service. Residents should be on the lookout for a flyer with details regarding the transition to the new solid waste services, which will be delivered to their homes. Starting May 13, All questions or concerns regarding sanitation and recycling services should be directed to Arrow Waste at 770-441-3037. The city thanks all residents for their patience as we work through this transition in service.

The Avondale Estates City Commission unanimously approved a contract with Arrow at its March 13 regular meeting. The contract with Arrow is for five years and will end in May 2029. It will automatically renew each year during those five years unless the city or Arrow gives written notice that they want to terminate it.

Avondale Estates is Arrow’s first municipal contract. The city’s public works department will continue collecting yard waste. The city is considering a contract for landscaping services.

The approval of the contract also means that the total sanitation fee assessed to households is $380 for the first year. According to the contract, the fees would be adjusted yearly and would not increase more than 6% yearly.

Since September 2022, the city has been figuring out the future of the public works department and sanitation services. During a work session that month, public works employees shared their stories about working for the city and their encounters with residents and dogs on the job.

The public works department also experienced many employees calling out each month due to the strain on their bodies from doing backdoor sanitation pickup and other concerns. At one point, the department averaged about 50 callouts per month.

City Manager Patrick Bryant previously said there are about 20 working days a month, meaning there are about 2.5 callouts daily. That means about two to three workers are pulled from the greenspace crew daily to do sanitation.

Last spring, Bryant presented three options for sanitation services for the city commission to consider. The options included keeping the service the same, shifting to curbside garbage collection, and outsourcing the solid waste services. All options would have increased the city’s sanitation fee.

In the fall of 2023, Avondale Estates released a request for proposals for sanitation services that included solid waste disposal and recycling. The city eliminated backdoor sanitation pickup and shifted to curbside collection in October 2023.

