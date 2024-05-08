Atlanta Roller Derby competing at Agnes Scott College in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Atlanta Roller Derby is skating through its season at its new competition venue. The teams are competing at Agnes Scott College in Decatur.

The next bouts are scheduled for May 11 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Woodruff Athletic Complex at Agnes Scott, located at 225 E. Dougherty Street. To learn more about roller derby or by tickets for the bout, click here.

Atlanta Roller Derby is a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association and was established in 2004. At the time, “Angela Ward, a.k.a. Tanya Hyde, put a call out to strong, athletic women to join her in bringing Roller Derby to the Dirty South. The sport, once on par with the theatrics of professional wrestling, evolved to become a full-contact sport for women and gender-expansive people that’s writing a new chapter in athletic history,” the ARD website says.

Roller derby is played on a flat track. Two teams compete against each other, each with 15 people on it.

Five people from each team compete on the track at a time. Each team has four blockers and one jammer. The jammer is the point scorer. They earn a point when they pass the opposing teams blockers, said Anna Benbrook, whose roller derby name is Gucci Maim.

Each game consists of jams, similar to a down in football. After each jam, the team resets, and typically, new people come out for a new jam.

“A jam can be up to two minutes long, or it is when the lead jammer calls it off,” Gucci Maim said.

Atlanta Roller Derby has three home teams – Apocalypstix, Glamma Rays, and Toxic Shocks. They compete each season for the championship trophy. The home teams’ season runs from February to September.

The Atlanta Roller Derby league also has three travel teams competing against teams from other states.

“Internationally recognized Dirty South Derby (DSD) are your WFTDA-chartered All-stars, who compete at the highest level,” the ARD website says. “The Rumble Bs, Atlanta’s regionally competitive team, represent the league in interleague play against smaller leagues, WFTDA-apprentice leagues, and other WTFDA leagues’ B-teams. They are your rising stars. And last but not least, there is our locally-competitive team the Rolling Ruckus.”

Gucci Maim has competed with ARD for 10 years and is on the Dirty South Derby team.

“Our league, as a whole, we have home teams and we have competitive interleague play. This season, for example, our first half of this season is more interleague play,” Gucci Maim said. “The second half of the season, we do home teams, which is like us versus us.”

She added that the home teams are a mix of players at different levels, so everybody has a chance to play games in front of the crowds.

ARD also has an academy and a junior league. In the academy, participants learn how to skate and the rules of roller derby.

“You don’t have to have any experience at all,” Gucci Maim said. “We teach you how to skate, we teach you the sport, we teach you the fundamentals. Or you could be a professional skater and jump in and learn the sport itself.”

The league won its first games at the college in March.

“The partnership with them is going really well, and we’re really excited to be in a different place and be in Decatur and have more opportunities for people to come see us,” Gucci Maim said.

The games also feature local vendors, like food trucks and artists showcasing their art and selling their wares.

“Roller derby is a lot of fun. We focus on making our games so much bigger than just a bout,” Gucci Maim said. “It’s a whole to do, and our focus too is making sure that it’s a family-friendly environment.”

She added that it’s cool to see families and kids looking up to the skaters and getting autographs at the bouts.

“It’s high energy. We have announcers and…people hyping up the crowd. It’s almost like going to a professional event with all of that stuff included by just on a small, more intimate local level,” Gucci Maim said.

The league practices in Mableton almost daily and now hosts its games in Decatur.

ARD competed at Yaarab Shrine Center on Ponce de Leon Avenue for several years but moved locations due to a rent increase. The league is excited to partner with Agnes Scott and work with an organization with similar values.

“We wanted to find something that was still central to people. We wanted to make sure there was accessible parking and a lot of those things to make sure that the fan experience is something that’s enjoyable and reducing barriers and things of that nature,” Gucci Maim said.

Leftist Chainsaw Massacre is in their first season with Rolling Ruckus. They went through the academy to learn the sport and also build community.

Chainsaw had only been on skates a handful of times before joining ARD in 2020, but they learned how to skate and the rules of the game and gained confidence in skating. Chainsaw has also been a substitute on other ARD teams.

“Everyone’s so friendly, and you’re able to help other teams out as well, which I really love. It also helps us get more play time and know more people,” Chainsaw said. “You skate with the same people all the time. I remember last year I was watching a bunch of people skate, and now I get to skate with them, and that’s really awesome.”

Gucci Maim said one thing she likes about roller derby is that the blockers can be simultaneously on offense and defense.

“In other sports it’s a very clear transition to when you’re offense and when you’re defense, but in this sport, you have to keep your head on a swivel,” Gucci Maim said. “You could be playing defense and blocking the person, and then all of a sudden, someone comes and hits you out of the way to try to get their jammer through. It’s very fast-paced, [and there’s] a lot going on at the time.”

Chainsaw added that they appreciate how inclusive Atlanta Roller Derby is. They said ARD thrives in that.

“It’s not very easy to find really inclusive places as a trans person, so it was really awesome to be able to go in somewhere where I saw other trans people doing the same thing that I was doing – and other genders, other sexualities, everybody was there,” Chainsaw said.

They moved to Atlanta during the COVID-19 pandemic and ARD allowed them “to build a community really quickly of wonderful, kind-hearted people who were wanting to help me skate and wanting to know more about me personally,” Chainsaw said.

Here are some photos from an April bout:

