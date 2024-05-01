Avondale Estates Wine, Art Walk to be held on May 11

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Wine and Art Walk will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, in downtown Avondale.

Attendees will be able to sip, walk, shop and explore the city’s central business district as 26 retail shops and restaurants transform into wine-tasting and art destinations, according to a press release.

This is a ticketed, all-weather event. Tickets will not be refunded after purchase. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The event is being hosted by the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority and the Avondale Arts Alliance.

“We are excited to host this outstanding event and share our fun downtown with visitors,” said Dave Deiters, chair of the DDA. “Events like this play a vital role in supporting our local businesses, stimulating economic growth and fostering a sense of community.”

The afternoon will feature wines curated by the Purple Corkscrew at pouring stations throughout the city. Brannon Boegner, winemaker at Dahlonega’s Wolf Mountain Vineyards, will be on site at Wild Heaven Beer with tasting options from their 2024 lineup. Ticket holders will also enjoy tastings from sommelier Steven Grubbs at Commune, the new listening room and wine bar in Olive and Pine.

The Avondale Arts Alliance has lined up art experiences throughout downtown, including an artist market at the Town Green, live music, art demonstrations, workshops, drink and doodle, and plein air painting.

“Avondale Estates has an incredibly vibrant art community, and we are excited to find a way to bring together wine lovers and artists in a fun and exciting celebration,” said Avondale Arts Alliance President Isadora Pennington.

Tickets include:

– entry to the event,

– a commemorative wine-tasting glass,

– sample wine tastings at 26 Avondale Estates businesses,

– art and entertainment experiences throughout the downtown and

– a shuttle throughout the event.

Participating businesses include:

1. The Alcohol Heroes

2. Anansi Cocktail Lounge

3. Avondale Arts Center

4. Avondale Pizza Café

5. Avondale Physical Therapy

6. Banjo Coffee

7. Bartenders on Board

8. City Dog Market

9. Commune

10. Fiber Parts / Book Bird (joint location at Banjo Lounge)

11. Finders Keepers Furnishings

12. Garage Door Studio

13. The Homegrown Team Real Estate

14. Kafenio

15. The Little Hippo

16. Little Tree Art Studios

17. The Lost Druid Brewery & Distillery

18. Minuteman Press

19. Pine Street Market

20. Purple Corkscrew

21. Santo Cantina & Cocina

22. Shades of Green Permaculture

23. Skip’s

24. The Stratford

25. Village Music

26. Wild Heaven Beer

Participants are encouraged to take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service. After the event, participants are encouraged to enjoy dinner at an Avondale Estates restaurant.

