Clarkston to lease space for new administrative annex

Clarkston, GA — The Clarkston City Council on May 7 approved a lease of approximately 27,510 square feet of office space at 736 Park North, to be used as administrative offices.

Rent for the space will cost $27,510 per month for the first year and increase yearly over the 62-month period of the lease.

Additionally, the city will renovate the space for staff use, including safety doors, an evidence room, and card key locks.

Councilmember Jamie Carroll referred to a list of changes estimated at $800,000 over and above the lease and asked if the city would be locked into making those changes if the lease was approved.

In response to a question from Councilmember YT Bell, City Attorney Stephen Quinn said that if and when the city vacates the space, it can take property like computers but cannot remove fixtures like doors and other renovations to the space.

“Every business customizes to a degree the space they are renting, and every time they leave, those fixtures are left behind,” Quinn said.

Interim City Manager Tammi Saddler Jones said that many of the renovations are necessary for safety and have already been budgeted for in the city’s budget. Jones added that the estimate was significantly lower than similar renovations made by other municipalities. However, she said that it would absolutely be possible to phase in some expenses to keep costs down.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do. We really do need the space,” Jones said.

Ultimately, the motion passed unanimously, and provoked a round of applause from city staff.

The council also approved a $108.000 contract for Paryani Construction, Inc. to design the building’s renovations and a $126,000 contract for the security system for the new space.

In other business:

— Clarkston is making a series of changes to its procurement process. The city manager will be authorized to make purchases under $25,000 subject to certain conditions, including reporting purchases to the city council.

Quinn said that, along with other proposed changes, this change will allow the city to be more nimble.

The city manager will also be able to request bids for purchases over $25,000 through the State of Georgia’s website used for that purpose.

“This is the modern way of doing things,” Jones said.

— The Clarkston council has been considering an ordinance to allow late-night alcohol sales for consumption on the premises until 4 a.m., subject to certain conditions.

Councilmember Mark Perkins said that the council agreed at the work session on April 30 that they would come up with a list of questions and then give the interim city manager time to respond.

To allow Jones the time she needs, Councilmember Bell moved to refer approval of the ordinance to the Public Safety and Legal Committee, who will return to the council with recommendations in sixty days. The motion passed.

— Mayor Beverly Burks said that she has picked up a tradition started by former Pine Lake mayor Melanie Hammett by holding “Tots Town Halls.”

Those assembled issued a proclamation declaring May 10 as “Kids Day,” which was officially approved by the city council.

Burks said that the town halls for young children, along with the youth council for older children, is meant to engage young citizens early.

“Remember, thirty percent of our city’s population is under the age of eighteen,” Burks said.

— The city recognized May 19-24 as Public Works Week.

— Clarkston will be celebrating Juneteenth on June 15 and is accepting vendor applications.

