Cost overruns prompted DeKalb Schools to hold off on new schools in Chamblee, Dunwoody

Share

Chamblee, GA — During a community meeting at Chamblee Middle School, DeKalb School officials said cost overruns prompted the district to abandon plans for two new schools in the Chamblee-Dunwoody area.

The district held the May 1 meeting to discuss their decision, saying COVID-19 led to construction cost increases and declining enrollment. The project would have been funded with Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V (ESPLOST-V.)

Altogether, even if the district decides not to proceed with these two schools, the estimated cost to complete ESPLOST-V is about $50 million over what was projected. Holding off on these two projects would save the district roughly $120 million from an ESPLOST budget.

Superintendent Devon Horton and his staff stressed that holding off on building these two new schools was just that—merely “holding off” from spending more for the time being until a more strategically coherent plan could be made. This would be part of the mandate of the recently announced Student Assignment Planning committee, which is part of a district-wide rezoning process.

The suggestion not to proceed with building the two schools is still just a proposal from district staff but following the proposed protocol from the board retreat on April 18.

The district wants to give people affected by decisions an opportunity to give their opinion before things are decided. This week’s meetings were an attempt to present the proposal to the public for feedback before it goes any further.

Chief Operating Officer Erick Hofstetter presented information covered in his report at that same board retreat on April 18.

In the restated report, Hofstetter covered how numerous ESPLOST-V projects had experienced significant delays and cost overruns, largely due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past few tumultuous years, there has been a roughly 35%-45% increase in the cost of construction. In addition, several smaller contracting firms went out of or have left the business, leading to a shortage in available contractors for the metro Atlanta area. On top of this, DeKalb Schools have experienced significant elementary school enrollment decline.

Due to this, the district is planning for ESPLOST-VI—at a conservative estimate—to run about $60 million less than revenues received. This will leave the district with a roughly $10 million buffer zone to serve as a contingency, with the overall goal of keeping the district in the black over the long term.

What this will mean in practice is refining projects to what is necessary to get caught up with outstanding construction. In some cases, moving projects initially planned to be funded by ESPLOST-V to be funded by ESPLOST-VI, and reassigning ESPLOST-VI dollars to keep the bigger picture budget responsible.

One of these recommended refinements is not continuing the construction process for these two schools. Especially given the considerable enrollment decline, the need for an elementary school in that area has correspondingly declined.

Hofstetter said any need that still exists could be addressed by the New Dresden Elementary school project, which will offer more seats than before, and the reopening of Cary Reynolds Elementary school—which is currently using the Nancy Creek Elementary Building. When Cary Reynolds reopens the district will have the Nancy Creek building available as a resource.

The public attending Wednesday’s meeting at Chamblee Middle had a mostly muted response to the announcement, though some raised concerns.

One question was asked about why this specific cluster was “bearing the burden” of the district’s attempts to begin to manage enrollment.

Hofstetter responded, pointing out that enrollment declined, so the area was now considerably under capacity, and that several other projects were still underway that would add more seats.

Horton also presented several ideas about other programs that could be run at the sites that would have hosted the middle and elementary schools. Ideas included a magnet program or dual-language enrollment program, or a Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education location (information can be found here), or some creative hybrid of these options.

Though not strictly what the meeting was about, the Student Assignment Planning committee—the district’s “reimagining” of the rezoning process—was central to the conversation throughout the evening.

The district has continually talked about the role of Student Assignment Planning in preventing inconsistencies and oversights that occur while working in silos, keeping projects connected to the larger vision of what the district is trying to do while grounded in the data illustrative of the reality on the ground to make sure it is doing it.

Which of these, if any, would ultimately be decided on would also be the Student Assignment Planning Committee’s purview. The public would not just be privy to, but be able to participate in the process before any proposal gets put forward to the board.

Another question was asked about why this decision was made before the Student Assignment Planning Committee was up and running. Horton said that no decision had been made yet and that this was still a proposal being brought to the public before being voted on by the board.

The district did not share when to expect a final decision on whether to move forward with this proposal to hold off on these two projects,

But as of Thursday, it is not on the agenda for the next board meeting.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.