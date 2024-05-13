Crash at notorious Decatur intersection sends three to the hospital

Share

Decatur, GA — A Decatur intersection dubbed “killer corners” by residents saw another crash on Sunday that sent three people to the hospital.

According to Decatur Police spokesperson Jennifer Ross, on Sunday, May 12, around 2:04 p.m., police responded to a crash at North Decatur Road and Superior Avenue.

“The investigation revealed the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling west bound on North Decatur Road and disregarded the red light, colliding with a 2018 Subaru Outback that was traveling north on Superior Avenue and attempting to turn west bound onto North Decatur Road,” Ross said. “The driver and a passenger in the Subaru were transported to an area hospital due to their injuries. The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital due to their injuries. The driver of the Toyota was cited for disregarding a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.”

Residents have been pressuring Decatur officials for years to make improvements to the intersection, but the improvements have been slow to materialize because of circumstances that are not all within the city’s control.

Proposals for Superior and North Decatur, nicknamed “killer corners” by some residents due to the high number of crashes there, include a single-lane roundabout and a hybrid, multi-lane roundabout. Fixing the intersection requires cooperation between the city of Decatur and DeKalb County, as well as consideration of MARTA’s plans for the North Decatur corridor. For more information about some of the proposed fixes, click here.

