DeKalb County, GA — The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10. Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, May 21.

Races on the ballot include the DeKalb County CEO, Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, judicial races, and state legislative and Congressional races. Georgia is an open primary state, so you can choose which primary you want to vote in. To see our voters guide, click here. And please make a contribution to our election fundraiser by clicking here and consider becoming a monthly subscriber by visiting supportyourlocalnews.com.

Absentee ballots can be turned in to any drop box during early voting as well. Drop boxes for absentee ballots will be available at the DeKalb VRE Office, Dunwoody Library, Lynwood Recreation Center, New Life Community Alliance, Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) and the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library.

After early voting ends, absentee ballots can be returned to the DeKalb VRE Office during its business hours on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 21. Absentee ballots can also be mailed to Board of Registrars, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.

To learn more about absentee voting, click here.

Early voting is currently underway and ends on May 17. Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on May 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 12-5 p.m.. Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location. For a full list of early voting times and locations, click here.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 21. On Election Day, polls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but are sometimes opened later if there are technical problems. Usually, anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Also, on Election Day, you must vote at the precinct listed on your voter registration.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page will show you your sample ballot and polling location. To visit that page, click here. To see the general sample ballot with all candidates, click here.

If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot when voting early or on Election Day. Restrooms are available, if needed, at many of the early voting locations, according to the Voter Registration and Elections website.

What to bring when you vote

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up to early voting or at the polls on Election Day.

— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.

— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line

— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.

