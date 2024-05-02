Dear Decaturish – DeKalb has a chance to reshape its government and it’s time to invest

Share

Dear Decaturish,

With elections coming up on May 21, DeKalb County has an opportunity to select a new CEO and to reshape the Board of Commissioners. With a Democratic-controlled board, we also have a unique opportunity to demonstrate true Democratic leadership and power through thoughtful investments.

A key tenant of the Democratic platform is Investment – investment in infrastructure, investment in technology, and most importantly, investment in families. It is time for DeKalb County’s government to divorce itself from dubious “public-private” partnerships and excessive tax breaks. It is time for DeKalb County to INVEST.

Infrastructure. We have to expand our thoughts on infrastructure beyond roads, water, and government buildings. Infrastructure includes housing. Our county has to divorce itself from suburban sprawl, welcoming diverse housing options and walkable neighborhoods. This includes updating zoning, creating a developing fund, and repurposing empty buildings (both private and government-owned) for housing. Instead of relying on solely on tax incentives, neighboring governing bodies like Gwinnett County’s and Atlanta’s are using funds to invest in housing. DeKalb should do the same. More housing means more commerce and revenue circulating to:

— Rectify current infrastructural issues (the sewer systems and Seminole landfill)

— Connect green spaces and neighborhoods

— Expand public transit and electric charging stations (disincentivizing gas stations and reducing traffic)

Technology & Commerce. Transparency, communication, and efficient services are issues for DeKalb. Just ask our commissioners. (Our commissioners have no digital insight into recycling issues.) From billing to permitting, the county needs centralized “smart” technology with accessible interfaces. Citizens who are willing to participate in public service or need public services should not have to work hard for it.

Families. Public safety is not just a policing issue. It’s an economic issue. It’s an education issue. It’s a resource issue. If the police are called, their response is usually too late due to the nature of the call and/or long response times. We need more police. We also need housing, schooling, and governmental resources for police, fighter fighters, educators, and other public servants. All of these issues are interconnected. Public safety goes beyond policing. It’s investing in families and creating a county for families.

I have lived in DeKalb for about 15 years and have been a homeowner in South DeKalb (District 3) for over two. DeKalb has vast room for growth but limited room for error. We must pick a CEO with a vision for growth and District commissioners that will foster this growth through investing – investing in infrastructure, technology, and families.

— Larry Lowe, 3rd Vice Chair of DeKalb County Democratic Committee

