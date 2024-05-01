Dear Decaturish – In support of Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for DeKalb County CEO

Share

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed and are typically between 500 to 800 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. We also reserve the right to publish longer letters if we need to. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected]. Note: Decaturish invited candidates in the May 21 elections to submit up to three letters of support. All elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. To contribute to our election coverage fundraiser, click here.

Dear Decaturish,

I wholeheartedly support Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for CEO of DeKalb County. In my 30+ years as a resident, she has been the most responsive Commissioner I have encountered. When I, as a small business owner, faced an issue, Ms. Cochran-Johnson responded to me within 24 hours, addressing my concerns. On several occasions, when my company encountered challenges with a department within DeKalb County, she assisted us in connecting with the right individuals to rectify the situation. I am confident that as DeKalb CEO, she would provide the same level of responsiveness and dedication.

As Chair of Public Works and Infrastructure (PWI), Ms. Cochran-Johnson mandated audits for all contracts exceeding $3 million, resulting in a remarkable $92,032,057.67 in revenue savings for taxpayers. With the upcoming SPLOST II next year, we need a leader with the foresight and skills to ensure that DeKalb receives the necessary infrastructure to propel our county forward both fiscally and in terms of job creation.

Ms. Cochran-Johnson also authored Video Surveillance Legislation, requiring mandatory video surveillance at all gas and service stations, as well as high-risk businesses, to enhance community safety.

Electing Lorraine Cochran-Johnson would be historic, as she would be the first black female elected as a DeKalb CEO and only the second woman ever. As Commissioner for District 7, Ms. Cochran-Johnson has demonstrated her ability to serve the diverse citizens of our county. She is poised to lead and support all areas of DeKalb, whether in North, Central, or South DeKalb. She will be a CEO for all of DeKalb.

Respectfully,

Kevin Polite

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.