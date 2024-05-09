Dear Decaturish – In support of Mecca Anderson for DeKalb State Court Judge

Share

Dear Decaturish,

It is our pleasure to strongly support Mecca Anderson, an amazing, accomplished and well qualified young woman running for DeKalb State Court Judge.

As most of you know, we have been deeply engaged – for more than 40 years – in encouraging and supporting good and qualified candidates running for office. As we have been recently and repeatedly reminded; a strong independent judicial system – based on law and integrity – is crucial to our Democracy. This is why we are standing with Mecca Anderson for DeKalb State Court Judge.

We can’t list all her many credentials and accomplishments here. Please visit her website and see for yourself why she is worthy of your vote.

https://www.mecca4judge.com/

Please keep in mind The May 21 election is BOTH a primary AND the final election for nonpartisan offices – such as JUDGES.

We appreciate you passing this along to others you think might be interested.

Respectfully,

Liane Levetan – Former DeKalb County CEO & State Senator

Sara Fountain – Former Executive Director of Leadership DeKalb

Gale Walldorff – Former DeKalb County Commissioner

Jan Selman – Women’s Political Consultant Skirting Politics

