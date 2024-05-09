Dear Decaturish – In support of Rep. Becky Evans for House District 90

Share

Dear Decaturish,

I support State Representative Becky Evans for State House District 90. In order to continue to fight for reproductive freedom, protect voting rights, address gun violence, improve our schools, increase affordable housing, and make Georgia more sustainable and resilient, we need to keep Representative Becky Evans at the State House.

She’s a trusted advisor and a leader in our Democratic caucus on education, environmental and clean energy issues. Her actions speak for themselves. In the past six years, she has a proven track record of helping grow the Democratic majority in the State House, raising tens of thousands of dollars for other candidates to flip seats. She has also selflessly organized dozens of Get Out the Vote events for Democratic candidates in 2020 and 2022, even when her race is not in play, to increase voter turnout.

She has also been an essential leader in our DeKalb delegation, serving as Secretary for four years, helping to ensure that our delegation’s work was transparent and accountable to the public. This was especially critical during our pandemic years, when she led the efforts to coordinate the virtual public meetings, including the redistricting meetings, for our delegation, so that people could stay informed about the political process.

She also played a critical role in helping bring a strong and independent Ethics Board for DeKalb County. Her efforts over the past six years, first to help pass the legislation to re-constitute the Ethics Board, and second to organize and coordinate the DeKalb Ethics Board Appointment process, were essential to ensuring that DeKalb County employees are informed of ethical practices and accountable for their actions.

We need to keep Becky’s energy and tenacity in the State House to improve the lives of DeKalb residents and to continue to grow our Democratic Majority. I hope the voters of this new district will hear my message and spread the word to vote for Representative Becky Evans for State House.

— Billy Mitchell

State Representative, Chair Georgia House of Representatives Democratic Caucus

