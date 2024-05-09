Dear Decaturish – Something is wrong at Smoke Rise Elementary and we need help

Share

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed and are typically between 500 to 800 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. We also reserve the right to publish longer letters if we need to. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected]. Editor’s note: Decaturish invited DeKalb County Schools and the school’s principal to respond to this letter’s claims. The school district provided a response, which appears beneath this letter.

Dear Decaturish,

For almost three years, several parent leaders of Smoke Rise Elementary School have been awaiting answers, from the Dekalb County School District, to questions regarding financial transparency, privacy violations, and retaliation by the Principal of Smoke Rise Elementary School.

We are a diverse group of concerned parents who signed up to be a bridge between parents, staff and teachers. We volunteer as room parents, chaperone field trips and participate in school activities. We raise our hands to be parent leaders, for the betterment of our children. This is our story.

In the 2022/23 school year, some of us parents who served on the Principal Advisory Council (PAC) and in the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) started asking questions regarding school funds. The PTO at the time was chaired by an individual teacher of Smoke Rise Elementary. Parents noticed discrepancies in the invoices, inconsistencies regarding transactions and how the funds were being utilized and moved within the accounts. Unbeknownst to us, at the time, the PTO had lost its 501c3 status in 2015.

Once the parents began asking questions, the Principal became very defensive, as if we were accusing her personally, when in fact, we were following a money trail that appeared to stop at this one specific teacher. When we continued to ask for clarity, we were dismissed and soon informed that the Area Superintendent along with Internal Audits & Compliance instructed the principal to close the endowment account and deposit the PTO funds into the principal’s discretionary account. Many concerned parents opposed the decision and requested to re-establish a 501c3, in an effort to become compliant and provide transparency on incoming and outgoing funds, but the Principal touted that the district approved the decision and squashed any opposition that spoke up.

As parents continued to question processes and compared experiences with the dismissiveness of the Principal and apparent mismanagement of both the parent involved organization and council, our positions as parent leaders became a liability. Some parents resigned, others were quietly removed, while others were illegally unseated and replaced with a community member. PTO and PAC meetings were unproductive, tense, combative, and unprofessional. They quickly evolved into a platform for the Principal to control her narrative and we became labeled as divisive and negative. Many parents had meetings with our area Assistant Superintendent and all expressed our individual and common concerns.

Although very few of our points were addressed that school year, we were hopeful the 2023/24 school year would be different, especially after voicing our concerns to the district. Unfortunately, we were met with more of the same hostility and in the first PAC meeting of the year, the previous chair (a community member brought in by the Principal and who had fueled most of the contention) told parents they could not record the meeting. That statement was not only untrue but a violation of the Open Meetings Act. Having our commitment to our children and the school in mind, we decided enough was enough.

We collectively gathered our evidence, personal experiences, receipts and asked our Region II board representative to step in. After a few months of being told there was a confidential investigation in place, and that the investigation was a personnel matter. The parents were ultimately told we would never get to see the outcome of the investigation. We decided to share our stories and present the evidence on social media, as we continued to not be heard by our principal and district.

The week leading up to March 21, 2024, the Principal allowed flyers to be created and circulated for a consecutive PAC Investigation and PTO Special meeting. They were distributed to parents as they walked into the school and sent home in our children’s backpacks. The meetings were highly publicized on the school’s marquee and website, and multiple stories and reminders on our school app. Prior events had never been so heavily advertised, so it was apparent the Principal had information she was excited to share.

During the PAC meeting, the Chair handed out flyers with the “official district findings” of the “confidential” information we had been previously told by the district that we would never have an opportunity to see. The PAC Chair presented this as a district-approved “Executive Summary” and touched on selected topics that included the names of some of the parents who initiated the investigation. The PTO Special Meeting, which is not under the purview of the district, was attended by three district employees (School Innovation/Governance, Area Superintendent and the Region II representative) and was also facilitated by the parent PAC chair. She provided a slide show presentation that expounded on the “Executive Summary” that named other parent stakeholders, along with personal stakeholder information, accusing them of financial malfeasance. As this confidential report was being presented in front of parents, teachers, community members, and district guests, not one person in leadership stood up to stop it. The parents who had been named were left to defend themselves blindly without proper supporting documentation since they had never been informed about the content being discussed let alone that they would personally be named.

Since then, the parents have asked for a copy of the presentation that was shared that evening in the public meeting. No one is owning the slide show at the moment and are refusing to share the link they all had been given in order to edit it. Multiple open records requests have been submitted to DeKalb County, at the direction of the Principal and the district, to no avail. Here we are over a month later, and no closer to this slide show that was once so roudly made and presented to the teachers, staff, parent and community stakeholders.

The distri,ct did advise that the information presented was not the full investigation report, much less originate from their offices, and that the report was given to the Principal only. This meant somehow the confidential report was shared with several parents, in an effort to modify and publicly present a slideshow and flyer naming families of the school.

This is the moment we decided that the leader and Principal of Smoke Rise Elementary was endangering families, by exposing them to bullying and retaliation by the school, the staff, teachers, other parents and community stakeholders. This is the moment that we knew we needed a change.

We need the help and support of our neighbors, community leaders, the district, and anyone who will take a moment to listen to our truth. The environment of the school is leading to many parents fearing that the same will happen to them if they speak out as well.

Something is wrong at Smoke Rise Elementary and we need help.

Please support, sign, and share if you feel motivated to at change.org/SRE_takenotes.

With great hope and concern for our children’s future,

Lyle Collins

Jessica Burns

Phaylicia Robinson-Murphy

Jeanette Fusia

Kate Jay

Afton Mayes

(It is important for us to note that we can only believe most teachers are reacting to inaccurate truths told to them by their leader and we absolutely have no issues with the teachers of Smoke Rise Elementary school. We see and hear their struggles and have continued to support them the best way we can.)

Here is the full response to this letter provided by DeKalb County Schools:

Smoke Rise Elementary School’s administrative team, teachers, and staff are committed to collaborating with families and community partners to provide high-quality education and services for our students. Guided by the core values of H-PRIDE (Humanization, Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dignity, and Empathy), the school makes every effort to engage with its school community effectively. Principal Pamela McCloud, a respected leader at Smoke Rise Elementary over the last 11 years, has overseen significant academic improvements, increased enrollment, and consistently high satisfaction ratings. Her leadership has earned national and state recognition. School and District leaders have addressed recent concerns raised by parents, including those from our Hispanic community. A summary of issues and outcomes include: — Parent Concerns: Every concern from parents has been received and has been or is being addressed. We ensure that every response is carefully considered and supported by the findings. — School Leadership: District leaders have thoroughly reviewed all alleged misconduct by school leadership, and they have been addressed accordingly. — PTO Accounts: PTO funds are managed under strict protocols and are accessible to parents upon request. An audit conducted by the District’s Internal Affairs Department found no evidence of fund misuse. We continue to monitor events at Smoke Rise Elementary and take all parent concerns seriously. Our commitment to fostering a responsive, supportive, and collaborative school environment remains firm.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.