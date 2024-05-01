Decatur Arts Festival to be held May 3-5 in downtown Decatur

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Arts Festival will be held on May 3-5 in downtown Decatur.

Festivities will kick off on Friday, May 3, with the ArtWalk from 6 to 10 p.m. The ArtWalk is a single-night, citywide art experience. According to the arts festival website, attendees can enjoy light refreshments and artwork at exhibits hosted by local galleries and businesses.

Local students’ artwork will be displayed at the Youth Art Clothesline Show on the Square from 4:30-7 p.m., and student bands will perform on the bandstand from 5-6:30 p.m.

More live music and performances will be in front of the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore Street, and the Fine Arts Exhibition will be on view at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street.

On Saturday, May 4, the Decatur Recreation Center will host a mini-festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids’ Fest celebrates the artist in young people. Kids can enjoy face painting, creative activities, inflatables, dance music, fairy hairstyling, and more.

The Praise House Project will also open on May 4, at 3 p.m. at the greenspace on the corner of Trinity Place and Commerce Drive. The house will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m. for weekly interior viewing through Sept. 14.

“The Praise House Project is a community-based initiative which places multimedia, site specific public art installations within communities in order to uphold the African American histories and narratives of the area in an effort to address issues of erasure and systemic inequities,” Artist Charmaine Minniefield’s website says. “Each Praise House is a small wooden structure with a fully immersive digital projection installation of a Ring Shout, created from archives and/or footage collected from the community in which it resides, with a sound installation emanating from within, inviting gatherings in safe spaces, like praise houses once before.”

The artist market will be held on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West Ponce de Leon and Clairemont Avenues. This year, 120 artists were chosen through a competitive jury process. Patrons can explore jewelry, watercolor, 2D and 3D works, woodwork, paintings, photography and more from local and visiting artists.

Food and drink vendors include A la Carte Foods, Adobo ATL, Bill’s Lemonade, Hapa Kitchen ATL Food Truck, Jalapeno Corndog Concessions, King of Pops, Kona Ice Food Truck, Krupana, Lisa’s Creperie, Mango Mania and 7 Suns 2 Moons.

“Dine inside or on the patios at our local restaurants around the square and down Ponce de Leon Avenue. The whole festival is inside Decatur’s open container entertainment zone so you can take your cocktail or beer to go as you stroll through the market,” the arts festival website says.

To see the schedule of performances for the weekend, click here.

The poster for the Decatur Arts Festival was created by Shamar Knight-Justice.

“Shamar Knight-Justice is a New York Times best-selling illustrator and educator based in Atlanta,” the arts festival website says. “His artwork focuses on mixed media and unique textures and patterns. Shamar intentionally highlights Black and Brown children in his work because he wants the fullness of their identities celebrated in picture books.”

Some roads will be closed for the festival. The city of Decatur announced the following road closures:

– Friday, May 3 beginning at 2 p.m. – Ponce de Leon Ave. at Commerce Drive and Ponce de Leon Ave. at Church Street – Saturday, May 4 beginning at 6 a.m. – North McDonough Street – Saturday, May 4 beginning at 6 a.m – Sycamore Street from Decatur Recreation Center to North Candler Road

Festival organizers encourage attendees to walk, bike, ridshare or take MARTA. For those driving, a central address for downtown Decatur is 101 E. Court Square. For parking options, click here to see the parking map.

For more information about the arts festival, click here.

The Decatur Children’s Book Festival will also be held May 3-5. Here is the full press release about this event:

April 9, 2024 (Decatur, GA) – The inaugural Decatur Children’s Book Festival, presented by Little Shop of Stories, will be taking place May 3-5 in downtown Decatur. “We are thrilled to host a festival that will encourage young readers to continue exploring the world of literature,” says Diane Capriola, co-owner of Little Shop of stories. “We feel fortunate to have such great voices joining us and hope this will foster a lifelong love of reading.” A ticketed keynote event kicks off the festival on Friday, May 3 at First Baptist Church of Decatur (now sold out). Renowned authors, Kate DiCamillo, LaDarrion Williams, and Rebecca Ross, will be delivering keynote speeches and discussing their latest literary works throughout the festival. The Decatur Children’s Book Festival will continue May 4 and 5 at the Decatur Recreation Center and the Chapel on Sycamore. It will feature 25 exhibitors: Alaina Sanford Illustrations, Alliance Theatre, Audrey Galex, Barefoot Books, Child Friendly Cities Initiative, Emory Children’s Center-Vaccine Research Clinic, Gregg Schigiel, Jacqueline Leigh, Jane Price Harmon, Janice Miller, JSJ Enterprises and Publishing, Moonflower Press LLC, Ms. Gwen the Firefly, My Black is Golden, Picture Perfect Reads, PM Press, The Alkhemist’s Stone, The Science of Fun Camp, TJ Williams, The Wren’s Nest, The Write Brothas Entertainment LLC, Charis Books and More, Eagle Eyre Book Shop, and Little Shop of Stories Summer Reading Program. The Decatur Children’s Book Festival takes place alongside the Decatur Arts Festival and in partnership with the City of Decatur, Decatur Arts Alliance, Decatur Tourism Bureau, Decatur Downtown Development Authority, the DeKalb County Public Library, the DeKalb Library Foundation, the Georgia Center for the Book, and Lenz. Since opening in 2005, Little Shop of Stories has become a nationally recognized and award-winning children’s bookstore. In addition to hosting top authors and illustrators throughout its history, Little Shop of Stories has also helped develop children’s programming for the Decatur Book Festival, and continued to help grow children and teen programming for the festival. Events on May 4-5 will be free.

