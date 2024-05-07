Decatur City Commission approves change order to paving contract

Decatur City Commission approves change order to paving contractThe Decatur City Commission discussed paving and sidewalk projects during its regular meeting on May 6, 2024, at Decatur City Hall. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its May 6 regular meeting, approved a change order to the contract with Magnum Paving for additional road and sidewalk repairs.
The change order increases the contract amount to $257,118, bringing the total to about $3.6 million. The approved budget for street repair and resurfacing is $4 million.
“Sidewalk repairs are needed to fix numerous panels damaged and dislodged by tree roots and utilities on the east side of Church Street between Sycamore Street and East Ponce de Leon,” Deputy City Manager David Junger said. “During this construction of that sidewalk, there will be temporary closures to the sidewalk and parking spaces in the work area. Notifications will be provided to impacted businesses prior to starting work. This repair represents $30,500 of the change order request.”
Temporary road repairs are also recommended for the portions of North Decatur Road that are the most deteriorated.
“This includes approximately 1,000 feet of northern curb lane and 600 feet of the southern curb lane east of Superior Avenue,” Junger said. “The contractor will provide traffic control to maintain two-way traffic during the construction process, but lane shifts and delays could be expected. That portion of the change order is $226,618.”
In other business:
– The city commission approved a resolution that authorizes the city to apply for two grants through the Atlanta Regional Commission and commit local matching funds. The city seeks federal funding through the Transportation Improvement Program for the South McDonough Street and Oakview Road PATH Connector and the Scott Boulevard Path.
ARC will select eligible projects from funding in the state fiscal year 2025-2028 budget. To apply, the city has to provide a resolution stating it commits to providing the required local matching funds.
“The proposed request would be $2.6 million for the design and right of way acquisition for the South McDonough Street and Oakview Road PATH Connector project and $13.9 million for the design and right of way acquisition for the Scott Boulevard Path project. Federal funding from the ARC’s TIP requires a 20% local funding match,” Junger said.
– The city commission approved a contract with Johnson Controls Security Solutions in the amount of about $48,330 and establish a project budget of $52,000 to purchase and install a new server for the Decatur Police Department and Ebster Recreation Center cameras and access points.
“The current year’s budget identified the need to upgrade the server based on its end of operational life and lack of compatibility with upgraded cameras and door locks being implemented,” Police Chief Scott Richards wrote in a memo. “The VideoEdge server is now ten (10) years old and is unable to accept system updates from the vendor, Johnson Controls Security Solutions.”
— The city commission also had a work session with members of the Child Friendly Cities Initiative to discuss improving playgrounds to make them more accessible.
The teens on the CFCI’s improving public spaces task force would like to see all playgrounds in Decatur be ADA accessible have bonded rubber or pour-in-place flooring to prevent injury, contain five or more sensory elements, and have at least two ADA-accessible picnic tables for mobility devices to use.
The task force will present its final recommendations at the next city commission meeting.
The city commission will meet on Monday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.
