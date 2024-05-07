Decatur City Commission approves change order to paving contract

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its May 6 regular meeting, approved a change order to the contract with Magnum Paving for additional road and sidewalk repairs.

The change order increases the contract amount to $257,118, bringing the total to about $3.6 million. The approved budget for street repair and resurfacing is $4 million.

“Sidewalk repairs are needed to fix numerous panels damaged and dislodged by tree roots and utilities on the east side of Church Street between Sycamore Street and East Ponce de Leon,” Deputy City Manager David Junger said. “During this construction of that sidewalk, there will be temporary closures to the sidewalk and parking spaces in the work area. Notifications will be provided to impacted businesses prior to starting work. This repair represents $30,500 of the change order request.”

Temporary road repairs are also recommended for the portions of North Decatur Road that are the most deteriorated.

“This includes approximately 1,000 feet of northern curb lane and 600 feet of the southern curb lane east of Superior Avenue,” Junger said. “The contractor will provide traffic control to maintain two-way traffic during the construction process, but lane shifts and delays could be expected. That portion of the change order is $226,618.”

In other business:

– The city commission approved a resolution that authorizes the city to apply for two grants through the Atlanta Regional Commission and commit local matching funds. The city seeks federal funding through the Transportation Improvement Program for the South McDonough Street and Oakview Road PATH Connector and the Scott Boulevard Path.

ARC will select eligible projects from funding in the state fiscal year 2025-2028 budget. To apply, the city has to provide a resolution stating it commits to providing the required local matching funds.