Decatur City Commission to consider change order to paving contract

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, May 6, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a photo session at 5 p.m., a dinner session at 5:30 p.m., and two work sessions at 6:15 p.m.

The work sessions will focus on a public spaces presentation related to the Child Friendly Cities Initiative and the racial equity action plan.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving a change order to the contract with Magnum Paving for additional road and sidewalk repairs. The change order would increase the contract amount to $257,118, bringing the total to about $3.6 million. The approved budget for street repair and resurfacing is $4 million.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/97767898493. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6th. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

“Sidewalk repairs are needed to fix numerous panels damaged and dislodged by tree roots and utilities on the east side of Church Street between Sycamore Street and East Ponce de Leon Avenue,” Assistant City Manager Cara Scharer wrote in a memo. “During construction, there will be temporary closures to the sidewalk and parking spaces in the work area. Notifications will be provided to impacted businesses prior to starting work. This repair represents $30,500 of the change order request.”

Temporary road repairs are also recommended for the portions of North Decatur Road that are the most deteriorated.

“This includes approximately 1,000 feet of the northern curb lane and 600 feet of the southern curb lane east of Superior Avenue,” Scharer said. “The contractor will provide traffic control to maintain two-way traffic during construction, but lane shifts and delays should be expected. This item represents $226,618 of the change order.”

In other business:

– The city commission will consider approving a resolution that authorizes the city to apply for two grants through the Atlanta Regional Commission and commit local matching funds. The city is seeking federal funding through the Transportation Improvement Program for the South McDonough Street and Oakview Road PATH Connector and the State Route 8/Scott Boulevard Path.

ARC will select eligible projects from funding in the state fiscal year 2025-2028 budget. To apply, the city has to provide a resolution stating it commits to providing the required local matching funds.