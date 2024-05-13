Decatur Development Authority approves another round of small business grants

Share

Decatur, GA—The Decatur Downtown Development Authority, at its May 10 meeting, approved funding for a commercial facade, commercial build-out improvement, and marketing and digital connectivity grant programs.

The grants aim to support Decatur’s small businesses in improving their buildings and marketing efforts.

The board approved about $40,000 for the commercial facade improvement grant. Nine businesses will receive the grant for work on the exterior of their buildings, and three businesses will receive micro-grants.

The grant awardees are:

O’Sullivan’s Pub Group (d/b/a O’Sullivan’s On the Square)

111 Sycamore Street

Project: Replace wooden frame and signage on the facade. Repaint the

building front and add new lights that will be reflected on the building and

replace the front door.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $3,645.00 Conspiracy Ale Society d/b/a Inner Voice Brewing

308 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Suite H

Project: Bike Racks

Requested Amount: $2,500.00

Recommended Amount: $2,353.23 JC Scott Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Parker’s on Ponce

116 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: New windows on the front of the building.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $10,000.00 Giggling Otter Enterprises d/b/a Brick Store Pub

127 E. Court Square

Project: Removing old glass storefront at the former Sweet Melissa’s space and

renovating with new windows, recessed door, and leaded glass transoms.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $10,000.00 Benchwarmers Decatur, LTD, d/b/a Bench Warmers Sports Grill

240 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: Business Sign/Mural

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $2,500.00 Lenz, Inc. d/b/a Lenz Marketing

545 N. McDonough Street

Project: Removal of ATM and patching, removal of depository box and patching,

replace existing front doors and restore glass panels, restore & replace existing

lights, remove exterior electrical outlet, add new exterior signage.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $10,000.00 Here are the micro grants: Bistro Associates d/b/a Café Lily

308-B W. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: Painting outside railing.

Requested Amount: $490.00

Recommended Amount: $367.50 Porthole Co., LLC, d/b/a The Imperial

726 W. College Avenue

Project: Paint the patio walls, front walls, doors, and exposed HVAC duct.

Requested Amount: $1,000.00

Recommended Amount: $1,000.00 Rebel Teahouse

225 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: Replacing entry door glass due to break-in.

Requested Amount: $598.50

Recommended Amount: $598.50

Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis said the DDA allocated $100,000 to the program for the current fiscal year and awarded a total of about $78,400 from the program.

The commercial buildout improvement grant aims to help businesses and property owners improve the inside of their buildings. In the second round of funding, the DDA approved eight grants totaling $61,832.

The grant awardees are:

Southern Delight d/b/a Pastries A GoGo

235 W. Ponce de Leon Place, Ste. E & F

Project: Replacement and repair of plumbing throughout and a fire alarm

extinguisher system replacement due to the manufacturer discontinuing the

control panel for the system.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $10,000.00 Bistro Associates, Inc. d/b/a Café Lily

308-B W. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: Replace hung ceiling in the kitchen area, and strip and paint railings

on the patio.

Requested Amount: $1,065.00

Recommended Amount: $798.75 JC Scott Enterprises d/b/a Parker’s On Ponce

116 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: Replacement of HVAC units.

Requested Amount: $8,922.25

Recommended Amount: $8,922.25 Espinaler, USA, d/b/a BOHO115

115 Sycamore Street

Project: Replacing flooring.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $8,861.00 London Bridges Academy of Excellence, LLC

431 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Ste. 7

Project: Building out second space in the building to add more space for more

students to attend the academy.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $8,250.00 Siam Thai Restaurant

125 Sycamore Street

Project: Replacement of AC unit for the restaurant.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $10,000.00 Castellucci Hospitality Group d/b/a Iberian Pig

121 Sycamore Street

Project: New millwork, new bar top surface. New flooring and sub-flooring.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $7,500.00 Spot for Dogs

318 E. Howard Avenue

Project: Ceiling repairs.

Requested Amount: $10,000.00

Recommended Amount: $7,500.00

Baylis said that in the current fiscal year, the DDA budgeted $75,000 for the commercial buildout grant program and has approved a total of $74,982 throughout the two rounds of applications.

The marketing digital and connectivity grant program seeks to help small businesses design and produce marketing materials and content for digital platforms. The DDA approved nine grants on Friday, totaling about $20,212.

The grant awardees are:

Bistro Associates, Inc., d/b/a Café Lily

308-B W. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: To utilize for 12 months the professional services of Order UP!, a social

media management company to increase the visibility and engagement across

multiple social media platforms, increase customer count, and ultimately

increase revenue.

Requested Amount: $2,500.00

Recommended Amount: $2,500.00 Exclusive Wear II, LLC, d/b/a Sole Play

106 East Ponce de Leon Avenue

Project: Rebranding Sole Play via social media aesthetic, website layout, newsletter

format, and ad creation. The project will be measured by the increased KPI metrics

within in the physical store, the business website, and social media platforms.

Requested Amount $2,500.00

Recommended Amount: $2,500.00 Espinaler, USA, d/b/a BOHO115

115 Sycamore Street

Project: To promote the restaurant through social media in collaboration with

Order UP! and Atlanta Eats to provide high end videos and pictures and will be

responsible for posting on social media. The increased presence on social media

platforms would provide a broader reach to the Atlanta area. ROI would be

measured based on Instagram and Facebook analytics.

Requested Amount $2,500.00,

Recommended Amount $2,500.00 London Bridges Academy of Excellence, LLC

431 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Ste. 7

Project: To create compelling promotional materials including brochures, flyers,

and social media content highlighting the daycare’s unique features, curriculum,

facilities, and staff qualifications. Additionally, the project will include organizing

events like open houses, parent workshops, or community activities to engage

with prospective clients.

Requested Amount: $2,500.00

Recommended Amount $2,500.00 O’Sullivan’s Pub Group d/b/a O’Sullivan’s On the Square

111 Sycamore Street

Project: Enhancing the lunch trade through marketing, advertising and promotions

on social media. Data analytics and reporting to track digital in-pub metrics.

Requested Amount: $2,500.00

Recommended Amount: 2,500.00 Southern Delight Inc., d/b/a Pastries A GoGo

235 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Ste. E & F

Project: A new logo and brand design, updates to the color palette, and a media

guide to maintain continuity throughout our brand to strengthen our brand

identity. Our website will be redesigned as well as all packaging.

Requested Amount: $2,500.00

Recommended Amount: $2,500.00 Rebel Teahouse

225 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Ste. 110

Project: Professional brand strategy and development for Rebel Teahouse to

redefine Rebel’s digital brand presence. Marketing project includes the

development of brand guidelines and a brand kit for use in social media marketing,

newsletters, and digital engagement. This would be a professional overhaul of

Rebel Teahouse’s brand and marketing strategy that was built solely in-house.

Requested Amount: $2,212.50

Recommended Amount $2,212.50 The Bodyhood

125 East Trinity Place, Ste. 306

Project: Expansion of Facebook followership and increase engagement rates to

reach at least 500 followers over the next 12 months.

Requested Amount: $2,500.00

Recommended Amount: $1,250.00 TE Wilcox Homes

131 E. Trinity Place

Project: An Instagram targeted campaign to boost geographic awareness and foot

traffic. Initial concentration will be on downtown to capture walkable audiences,

gradually expanding reach over the 12-months service period. Goals: 20% increase

in foot traffic within 3 mo.; 15% growth in Instagram followers within 6 mo.;

consistent 30% increase in overall revenue within 12 mo.

Requested Amount: $2,650.00

Recommended Amount: $1,750.00

The board allocated $25,000 for the program this fiscal year and will award about $23,462 in grants from the program.

