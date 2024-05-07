Decatur Dish: About those Emory protests …

Share

Atlanta, GA — Emory University professor James Hoesterey joined the Decatur Dish show on May 7 to discuss how he stood up for students during recent Emory University protests over the Israel-Hamas War.

Credit to 285 South for sharing their video of Hoesterey speaking out against the university’s response to the demonstrators, 28 of whom were arrested by police.

