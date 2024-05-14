Share

Atlanta, GA — A Decatur intersection dubbed “killer corners” by residents saw another crash on Sunday that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash, and the numerous other crashes at the intersection, was one of the topics discussed on the the May 14 episode of the Decatur Dish.

Here’s the full episode, provided by Atlanta News First.

Decatur Dish is a weekly show cohosted by Atlanta News First journalist Mariya Murrow and Decaturish publisher Dan Whisenhunt. To hear this episode as a Podcast, click here.

Decatur Dish streams every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on Atlanta News First+. To see previous Decatur Dish episodes, click here. You can also watch the show on the Atlanta News First app. For more information about the app, click here.

