Decatur FC soccer team unveils jersey

Decatur, GA — Decatur FC, a semi-pro women’s soccer team, unveiled its home and away jerseys during an event on the Decatur Square on Friday, May 10.

The home jerseys are black, and the away jersey are light blue, each displaying Decatur FC’s logo and the city of Decatur logo. Four players from the team debuted the jerseys on Friday evening, and the team presented a jersey to Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.

“I’m a huge soccer fan,” Garrett said. “Everybody who knows me know that I like soccer, so when I first heard that Decatur was going to get a women’s professional team, I could not believe it.”

Garrett also encouraged people to attend the team’s first game on May 24 at 7 p.m. at Decatur High School.

“Go Decatur FC,” Garrett said.

Gareth O’Sullivan, principal of ownership of the team, said the team was excited about its inaugural uniforms, “especially the home kit because it’s our home jersey,” he said.

“We are so excited to have this team begin its inaugural season here in Decatur, and more importantly at Decatur High School,” O’Sullivan said. “Opening Friday, the 24th of May. We’re going to have a huge pre-party here on the Square and make our way down [to DHS] for our opening game.”

Many of the players on Decatur FC are from metro Atlanta and played youth soccer in Atlanta. They are all currently college soccer players, who will join Decatur FC over the summer.

“It’s a mixed bunch of players,” Head Coach Campbell Chapman said. “They’re wonderfully talented individual players. My job in a short period of time is to put the best team on the pitch we can put out there, play attractive soccer that’s fun to watch and you guys will get the pleasure to see high level soccer being played [at the high school].”

Emma Chapman, a midfielder on Decatur FC, is from Decatur and is looking forward to playing in her hometown.

“I’m excited to play back at my high school stadium,” Emma Chapman said.

Defenders Jazmin Ferguson and Micah Bryant added that many of the players also know each other from club programs and playing on Decatur FC will be a way to reconnect with each other and Coach Chapman.

“I would say a lot of the girls, we played club with them, so it’s a time to rekindle and see how everyone’s doing again,” Ferguson said.

Emma Chapman also added that the summer season will be a good way for the players to prepare for their next collegiate season as well.

Midfielder Carley Borgelt was excited to see the jerseys and the community support on Friday night.

“I thought it was very exciting. We haven’t seen the uniforms before and then getting to see that we have this much support with the community [is exciting],” Borgelt said.

The team has sold hundreds of tickets already ahead of the first game.

“I feel like it’s a way to bring the community together, kids, adults, people who enjoy soccer,” Emma Chapman said.

Decatur officials are looking forward to the season as well. Commissioner Kelly Walsh told Decaturish that knowing the appetite the community has for soccer, this will be good exposure.

“It’s a great opportunity for the city to come together around a local team that’s going to play at such a high-quality and provide family-friendly entertainment nearby,” Walsh said. “We have so many soccer players, and it might inspire some of them to take soccer to another level also.”

For more information about the team and tickets, click here.

