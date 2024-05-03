[UPDATE] Gun fired in parking lot prompts lock down at Decatur High, Beacon Hill Middle

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A fight between students involving a firearm and shots fired in the DHS parking lot prompted a lock down at Decatur High and Beacon Hill Middle schools on Friday, May 3. No injuries were reported.

The lock down was lifted around 10:55 a.m. All students and staff are safe, a spokesperson for the school district said.

A video has been circulating showing students fighting in the parking lot, and one of the students had a firearm. To see the video, click here.

School officials referred all additional questions to Decatur Police. A police spokesperson confirmed the fight in the parking lot of the school that was depicted in the video.

“On Friday, May 3, 2024 at approximately 9:41 am, Decatur Police responded to an incident involving a firearm in one of the parking areas of Decatur High School,” a spokesperson for Decatur Police said. “No injuries have been reported. Officers are currently on scene investigating this incident.”

The CSD spokesperson later told Decaturish that Beacon Hill was placed on a soft lock down because of its proximity to DHS.

“All students and staff remained safe during the incident and the schools resumed normal operations,” the CSD spokesperson said. “No further information is available because an active police investigation is still underway.”

DHS Principal Duane Sprull sent the following message to families on Friday afternoon and confirmed that the firearm was fired.

Dear Decatur High School families, This letter is to inform you of an incident today at Decatur High School. This morning, our administration responded to a fight in the parking lot where a firearm discharged. Our administrative team, School Resource Officer, and CSD Director of Safety and Security immediately placed the school on lockdown and notified Decatur Police. All students and staff remained safe during the incident. The lockdowns were lifted. At this time, no further information is available, but an active police investigation is still underway. Student and staff cooperation in quickly reporting potentially unsafe conditions helped facilitate a quick resolution to this incident with minimal disruption. Counselors are and will continue to be available to students who need additional support. We have returned to our regular school schedule, and students will be dismissed at the usual time. To ensure a seamless and secure departure for those needing to leave earlier than usual, we have put a temporary hold on the online checkout form as of 11:22 AM. Parents who need to pick up their children early should proceed to the attendance office for assistance. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. Your partnership in keeping our school community safe is greatly appreciated. Sincerely, Dr. Duane Sprull Principal

Students with DHS’s student newspaper also sent Decaturish the following information:

On May 3rd at 9:53 a.m., a hard lockdown was issued at Decatur High School (DHS) due to a gun fired on campus. At around 9:47 a.m., a gun was fired during a fight in the DHS upper parking lot. A video depicting the fight has begun circulating on social media. In the video, one person is seen trying to hit another person with the hilt of a gun, and an unknown staff member is seen running to the scene to break up the altercation. By 10:05 a.m., the school’s condition was reduced to a soft lockdown. As of 11:35 a.m. The school issued a statement saying that teachers and students are safe, but will remain under lockdown, with certain hallways being dismissed for lunch. A statement confirming the events has not yet been released to the student body by administration.

This is a developing story. It will be updated if more information becomes available.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.