Decatur High girls tennis team makes history

Share

By David McFarland, contributor

Decatur, GA — Decatur High School’s girls tennis team has made history – and isn’t done yet.

The Bulldogs have become DHS’ first tennis representative to reach the Final Four of the State Tournament in decades, all amidst a head coaching change and the loss of several previously key players.

Such challenges haven’t daunted Decatur at all, and if anything, they’ve been a motivating factor behind the Bulldogs’ incredible playoff run. The Bulldogs finished as the No. 2 seed in its division with a strong 4W-1L record, but that was nothing compared to the levels it has reached this postseason.

Decatur has ground out almost every match, starting with a 3-2 nail biter against Ware County in Round 1. The Bulldogs’ Round of 16 3-0 victory over McIntosh was an exception. The trend of going down to the wire returned in the quarterfinals – a round Decatur has consistently failed to surpass in recent years. This time, though, was a different story. In the face of a huge home crowd at Calhoun High School, all five of Decatur’s lines (3 in singles, 2 in doubles) won their opening set in a best-of-three series. Calhoun, however, wasn’t going down without a fight and managed to pull off the comeback in two matches – while Dceatur’s singles line 2 Lily Keeler and doubles line 2 Lila Beeson and Lily Marti held on to make it 2-2.

That left the decisive match for singles line 1 Rachel Dressler, who pulled out a dramatic victory in the third set 6-4, giving Decatur a 3-2 win on the day and a ticket to the final four. Sophomore and line 3 singles Stella Peyer described Decatur’s historic win. “Watching the match was so nerve-racking, and once Rachel won the final point, the whole team was so happy, and there were so many emotions.”

Head Coach Bethany Atkinson described the factors behind the Bulldogs’ success in her first year in the role. “Practice and preparation have helped get us this far. The girls have put the time in and it’s paying off.” Such a mentality has been instilled from the very top, where Decatur’s six seniors, including co-captians Dressler and Keeler, have set the bar high and turned their years of experience on the team into a weapon for Decatur according to Coach Atkinson.

Peyer, meanwhile, highlighted Coach Atkinson as the key to Decatur’s run.

“Whether it’s 6 a.m. practice before school, or late night away matches, Coach Bethany always brings positive energy and only wants the best for the team,” Peyer said. “She motivates us on and off the court every day, and I believe the team wouldn’t have gotten this far without her.”

With Calhoun out of the way, the focus now turns to Cambridge. Decatur will host the semifinal at Glenlake Tennis Center on Friday, May 3 at 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to play the semi-final at our home courts in Decatur,” said Coach Atkinson. “We would love to have the community come out and support. The goal is to keep battling and make it to the next round.”

While Cambridge will be Decatur’s toughest test yet, the Bulldogs have every reason to believe a berth in the final is attainable.

“We’ve had close matches each round, and the girls have fought hard and improved each match. Our doubles teams are starting to gel,” according to Coach Atkinson. “The team is peaking at the right time.”

For Peyer, she and the team plan to enjoy the biggest match of their high school tennis careers regardless of the result (though there’s no doubt that a win is the plan) and possibly the last time many of them play together, with half of the team graduating in mere weeks.

“Winning obviously comes to mind first, but another goal for me is to stay connected to the team,” Peyer said. “This has been a really fun season, and it’s because of the people on the team.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.