Decatur High soccer makes the state final

By David McFarland, contributor

Decatur, GA — Decatur High School Soccer’s remarkable playoff run will culminate on the big stage – the State Final. The Bulldogs are back to the summit of high school soccer for the first time since 2016, but to reach the promised land, they’ll have to find a way past an undefeated McIntosh High this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Duluth High School. Tickets can be purchased here.

Decatur Head Coach and All-Region Coach of the Year Derrick Burgess called his team’s journey “amazing.”

“Everyone dreams of being great and achieving great things, but to plan and put the work in and see the results makes it so worthwhile,” Coach Burgess said. “The excitement not just for the team but for the community is something that can’t be replicated, and we as a team are glad we can be the centerpiece of this.”

Reaching the final is only the tip of the iceberg of Decatur’s incredible work all season long. Despite entering playoffs as the 4 seed from its conference, it boasted an 11W-5D-3L regular season record and was just one win from being the 1 seed. Nonetheless, such a deceptively low seeding has had its benefits. For one, opponents have underestimated the Bulldogs at their peril. The team has had to travel for every match – usually driving at least an hour and a half.

“This allowed us to get even closer as a group, mentally adapting to going into the unknown has helped us prepare for what’s next,” explained Coach Burgess.

That’s spurned Decatur onto some incredible postseason results, knocking not one, not two, but three one-seeds out en route to the final, starting with a 5-1 win over Greenbrier and followed by 3-2 and 1-0 victories at Harris County and Chattahoochee, respectively.

The real drama, however, came in the semifinals at Cass High School. A crowd of 30-odd Decatur students made the hour-and-a-half trek, creating a small but raucous supporters section in the pouring rain. The Bulldogs opened the scoring early from a penalty kick, and though it had several chances to double its lead, Cass would strike next with only 10 minutes left to push the game to extra time. But rather than mourn its missed chances, Decatur found the mental strength to refocus and finish the job, going 2-1 ahead in the first extra time half and defending with everything they had for the final minutes. When the final whistle blew, it was pure pandemonium as the team sprinted across the field to celebrate with the traveling Decatur fans.

“That was awesome,” said senior Aiden Martinelli. “It means a lot for all of us for people to support us. Winning that game first since 2016 and celebrating with our fans and friends was very rewarding and will be something I remember forever.”

Coach Burgess agreed. “This environment is what every player dreams of. On the road, in front of a great crowd of fans cheering for and against you against all the odds is something that will not be forgotten by the players.”

The focus is now on adding a fourth state title to Decatur’s trophy cabinet, which was most recently updated in 2016 when the Bulldogs conquered East Hall 3-2 in the final. McIntosh’s silverware tally also stands at three, although all of its state titles have come in the past 11 years. It’s been a powerhouse program of late, and this season has been no different; McIntosh has an incredible 22W-0D-0L record and beat fierce Decatur rival Midtown 2-1 in extra time in the semifinals to reach this point.

Decatur’s keys to pulling off yet another upset will come down to trusting what got them here. “Preparation, Discipline, and Execution,” are the three crucial factors behind the Bulldogs’ success, according to Coach Burgess. “Every player has played a role in our success and for me, it’s the players that are not under the lights that have helped prepare our players and help them be at their best for each match.”

He also made note of Decatur’s youth – there are only four seniors on the team (which consists of over 20 total players), and the starting eleven is full of underclassmen. But as Coach Burgess explained, that’s gone from being a weakness to a strength over the course of the year. “We did not have the experience and maturity at the beginning of the season, but their talent was never in question. We collectively as a group expedited the growth and used matches this season as part of the development process.”

Decatur now has a strong balance of young players with some experience to go with the leadership and know-how offered by the seniors, such as Martinelli, a veteran program leader off the pitch and a constant threat down the right flank on it. He highlighted the importance of the atmosphere in the locker room to Decatur’s team-wide mentality and self-belief. “We have been very dedicated to making sure we are accountable for one another. We have had a great personal connection with each other making it a very positive environment.”

Decatur will need all of the above and perhaps even more if it’s to hand McIntosh its first loss of the year in the season’s climactic moment, but Coach Burgess’ message to the team is straightforward. “Give the best version of yourself, play with passion, pride,, and courage…most of all enjoy it!! We have spoken about it all season and incorporated it into our culture to focus on the process instead of the result. If we can continue to do this, regardless of the match outcome, we will walk off the field with our heads held high knowing that we gave it our all.”

Martinelli is also well aware of the size of the task awaiting the team, but he’s far from daunted and has just one goal for the Bulldogs. “Win. We’re not done yet. Let’s go beat McIntosh.”

