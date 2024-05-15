Decatur Planning Commission discusses smoke, tobacco and vape shop regulation

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Planning Commission discussed Decatur smoke, tobacco and vape shop regulation at their May 14 regular meeting.

The meeting was in-person in the City Commission room of Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St, and over Zoom. The recording of the meeting can be viewed here.

The Community & Economic Development Department requested text amendments to Article 6 and 12 of the Unified Development Ordinance to define the use of smoke, vape and tobacco shops and provide associated regulation and permitting standards.

Said businesses must “have 50% or more of its total display and shelf area dedicated to the retail sale of tobacco, tobacco products and tobacco paraphernalia” and must be located at a minimum of 300 feet from any public schools, private schools, MARTA properties, daycare centers, libraries, churches, and other public locations in the Decatur area. The businesses may not exceed a floor area of more than 2,000 square feet, may only operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., may not feature a drive-up or -thru lane and must remain on the ground floor of their building space only.

Planning commission member Jason Friedlander pointed out that under alcohol sale ordinances, liquor stores may not be within 300 feet of an alcohol rehabilitation center, and questioned whether smoke, tobacco and vape shops should fall under the same requirements. Vice Chair Gregory Chilik dismissed this.

“The rehab of and recovery from alcoholism is a very different situation from someone who might have quit smoking and may be subject to temptation by smelling tobacco smoke,” Chilik said. “It’s in a different class from someone who is recovering from alcohol.”

The commission recommended the request for approval with minor amendments.

In other business:

— The Community & Economic Development Department requested text amendments to Article 6 of the Unified Development Ordinance to clarify the utility services and meters between main buildings and accessory buildings/dwellings. The commission recommended the request for approval

— The Community & Economic Development Department requested text amendments to Articles 6, 7, and 12 of the Unified Development Ordinance to define the use of short-term rentals and provide associated regulation and permitting standards. The commission recommended the request for approval with multiple amendments made, including an amendment that all current operators of legacy rentals must become compliant within 120 days (increased from 90).

The Decatur Planning Commission will next meet on June 11.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.